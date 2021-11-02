Dallas Morning News
It’s no secret that the pandemic has taken a toll on K-12 student achievement. But now another consequence of the virus is having an impact on post-high school education in Texas.
According to a recent report from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, community college enrollment in Texas is now lower than enrollment at the state’s four-year universities — for the first time since the 1990s.
About 80,000 fewer students, roughly an 11% drop, enrolled at community colleges during the pandemic. That compares to a 2% enrollment increase at public universities, flat enrollment at independent universities and a 10% gain at institutions specializing in health care.
The decline in enrollment hit all regions of the state but was particularly eye-opening in the Upper Rio Grande, Central Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which posted double-digit declines of 15.3%, 14.8% and 14.3%, respectively. Since 2019, all but four public community and state colleges in Texas reported enrollment declines.
This enrollment drop at community colleges deserves the attention of policymakers who have an ambitious goal of at least 60% of Texans ages 25-34 having a certificate or degree by 2030. Businesses, educators and lawmakers have touted community colleges as bridges for high school graduates to obtain marketable jobs and a less expensive way to complete prerequisites before moving on to a four-year institution.
A shortage of skilled workers existed prior to the pandemic, but now declining community college enrollment is worsening the shortage. By some estimates more than 70% of Texas jobs will require a postsecondary credential in the next decade or so, often the kind community colleges can offer. However, roughly one-third of Texas high school graduates fail to earn an additional degree or credential within six years of graduation.
And the report documents other disquieting trends about higher education in the state. Since 2019, according to the coordinating board, overall enrollment has dropped 5.5% among white students, 4.9% among Hispanic students and 3.8% among Black students.
And while women still outnumber men on college campuses, male enrollment increased by around 23,000 students from 2020 to 2021, while female enrollment decreased by roughly the same amount. So right now, about 40,000 fewer women are enrolled in higher education in Texas than before the pandemic. And the Legislature has done the state’s 50 community college districts no favors, providing community colleges across Texas with significantly less than their funding request this year.
It is critical that our state removes barriers to community college enrollment and that community college students — often working adults with family and child care responsibilities — understand that a two-year degree can open doors to a better job and a brighter future. Texas needs an educated, skilled and adaptable workforce, and community colleges are an important pathway toward that goal.