Fenton: This pandemic isn't strong enough to hold back Class of 2020

An open letter to the seniors:
I’m sorry that you are stuck at home right now. This year was your year. It was your senior prom, your senior celebration, your graduation, and your last time to play the sport you love. This was the time where you could exchange corsages in front of the ones you love or take pictures for everlasting memories.
This was the time you could dance until your legs were weak and the time you could dress to impress. This was the time you could score your last goal, score your last touchdown, win your last track meet or just step on the field for the last time with a team you have played with since you were young.
This was the time your family would cheer you on as you walked across the stadium to receive your diploma. This was the time you could hug your friends tightly and say goodbye to them for the last time.
This year was the year you have been working for your whole life. This was the year that was stripped away from you by this global pandemic.
But you have many memories from your senior year that can’t be taken away from you and your friends. These four years at high school, you have found friends who are going to be your forever friends and I had the privilege of growing up with many of you seniors. I have seen you change in many ways from when we were little.
You seniors have meant so much to me that there are no words to describe it. The love and support I have received from you the past three years is certainly something I am endlessly thankful for. All the times you have cheered me up when I was down and you went out of your way to make me smile means the absolute world tome. You have influenced me and guided me to become the person I am today. You have taught me what true friendship is and I’m glad to call many of y’all, my best friends. You seniors have made a long-lasting impact on me and I’m so grateful. You have offered many words of encouragement, words of advice, and have always pushed me to be the best.
This is the time I return the favor and give you some words of encouragement to get through this tough time. Wow! You’re going to college! That is a huge step in your life. This is a milestone that involves a big change in your life. Even though it’s hard to see how amazing this change is due to what’s going on, just remember you have the power to make the most of this awful situation.
I am proud of you for all the accomplishments you’ve made and challenges you’ve conquered.
The next step in your life is your freshman year in college. Y’all will kill it, I can promise you that. This class of students is strong and can accomplish anything.
If you are upset, then you should embrace your feelings with one another. This will bring the class of 2020 together as a whole. Help one another and let your family love you during this time. This pandemic is not strong enough to hold y’all back. This break also provides a huge opportunity for you seniors to create new things. It is a time when you can express yourselves and prepare yourselves for the future. Keep your heads up and stay strong. Everyone loves you! Class of 2020 will always be remembered!