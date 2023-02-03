Finck: The First Amendment and social media

Twitter has been an ongoing story since the Trump presidency and ramped up even more when it suspended Trump’s account after the events of Jan 6, 2021.
Many felt Twitter was wrong in suspending Trump’s account, citing free speech. Of course, Twitter is not the only social media platform that has come under attack for limiting free speech, as Facebook has had similar issues and has been accused of limiting conservative speech.
The argument seems to stem from the questions: What is free speech? Does social media constitute a public space? Historically speaking, the argument between public and private is not new, and maybe a case from the Gilded Age about trains can shed some light.
Whenever plausible, I like to start with the Constitution and the law. The First Amendment states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
This is possibly the most misunderstood clause in the Constitution. It does not say people can say whatever they want with no consequences. It says Congress cannot pass laws against free speech.
In other words, you can attack the president (with words) and not go to jail, but it does not mean you can attack your boss and not get fired.
Here is the thing about social media platforms like Twitter or Facebook. They are privately owned. As privately owned businesses, they can make their own rules about what can and can’t be posted on their pages. They can also choose who can and who can’t use their pages as long as it’s not an illegal reason.
The courts have routinely dismissed cases that claim First Amendment rights have been violated on social media.
What does this have to do with trains? Well, by 1871, there was a growing movement known as the Grange. During this era, government did very little.
The day of expecting government involvement in all aspects of our lives had not yet begun. In fact, it was the Grange movement that first nudged government in that direction.
Farming was a difficult occupation, then and now. It also depended on a cycle of taking out loans, which would be paid off after harvest, meaning constant debt. One bad year could crush a farmer. Unionization was impossible for farmers, but they did organize themselves into the Grange where they could work together .
The Grange was not meant to be political, but as it grew, people realized that they did have power, especially in the Midwest and Plains states, where most of the population were farmers. They began to ask their state governments for help. This eventually grew into the Populist movement.
The Grange and later the Populists asked for government assistance for things such as loans and, most importantly, for silver to be added to the gold standard to allow more money into circulation.
They also asked state governments to regulate the rates that agricultural storage facilities could charge for crops waiting for shipment. Every town had some type of storage facility owned by the railroad, and everyone had to use them.
In 1871, voters put enough pressure on their elected officials in Illinois to pass a law regulating rates. This type of regulation was unheard of at the time, and the Munn Company took the government to court, claiming the government did not have the right to regulate a private company.
In the case of Munn v. Illinois, the Illinois court and Illinois Supreme Courts both sided with the state, so the case was brought before the U.S. Supreme Court. The Supreme Court sided with the state, ruling was that the state may regulate private property “when such regulation becomes necessary for the public good.”
Justice Morrison Waite based his decision on the legal doctrine that “when property is affected with a public interest, it ceases to be juris privati only.” What this means is when most of the population requires the use of the storage facilities, then those facilities essentially become public property. Hence, the state can regulate the facilities’ rates.
While I am not a lawyer, nor do I pretend to be, and I understand we are comparing apples and oranges, there seem to be some principles that are the same. Social media is part of our lives and, in fact, has become necessary for many to do business and promote their brands.
In the case of platforms like Twitter, it may be possible to make the case that Twitter is as much a public necessity today as storage facilities were back in the Gilded Age.