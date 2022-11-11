Finck: What presidential trends can teach us

An article came out recently from conservative writer George Will in The Washington Post that called for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris not to run in the next presidential election.
Will, who has opposed Donald Trump from the beginning, basically said that the Republicans might make the mistake of running a man who has proven to be unqualified for the highest office, and Democrats need to protect the nation and not follow suit. Will, who voted for Biden in 2020, believes Biden is too old .
It seems odd not to nominate a sitting president, and Americans have become used to most of our presidents serving a full eight years. Only once in the 20th or 21st centuries has a party not nominated a sitting president, and over the past 42 years, only two presidents have served only one term. Yet there was a time in our history when this was quite common.
The time between Andrew Jackson and Abraham Lincoln, 1836 to 1860, was when only one sitting president was re-nominated, and there were no two-term presidents.
This time period started off with the one president that was re-nominated. Martin Van Buren won as a Democratic in 1836, but his presidency fell into shambles the following year with the Panic of 1837, one of the largest depressions in American history.
Van Buren did get the Democratic nod in 1840, but Americans blamed him for their economic woes and voted in the Whig, William Henry Harrison, good old Tippecanoe and his VP Tyler too.
In 1844, both parties ran new candidates. The Whigs ran their founder and champion, Henry Clay, while the Democrats ran an up-and-comer who most reminded them of Andrew Jackson, James K. Polk. Being from Tennessee, Polk even borrowed Jackson’s nickname and was known as “Young Hickory.” Polk was responsible for arguably the most controversial war in American history, the Mexican War. His presidency was so stressful that he decided to not run again for health reasons.
In 1848, both parties ran new candidates once again. Whigs went with their favorite tactic of running a war hero, and after the Mexican War, there was none bigger than Zachary Taylor. Democrats, trying to continue to keep the ghost of Jackson alive, ran his Secretary of War, Lewis Cass. Even Jackson’s spirt could not help Cass, who lost to the very charismatic and popular Taylor. However, the Whigs retained their bad luck when, as with their last president, Taylor died, leaving the Whigs with the not-as-popular Millard Filmore.
Not impressed with the Filmore presidency , the Whigs continued their trend and nominated the second-most famous general of the Mexican War, Winfield Scott, in 1852. The Democrats also ran a new name with Franklin Pierce, who won the day. Pierce got caught up in the Bleeding Kansas debacle and might as well have been radioactive in the 1856 election, the way the Democratic Party threw him under the bus.
The party picked the least controversial candidate they could find, and it turned out to be possibly the worst American president, James Buchanan.
Then, of course, there is the 1860 election, where again neither major party ran the same candidate. Democrats ran Stephen Douglas, while the Republicans took a shot at a newcomer and nominated Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln ended the run of new candidates when in 1864 he ran and won a second term. It’s hard to imagine the turnover in the presidency as it was between 1836 and 1860, yet we can understand the back-and-forth.
What we can learn from this is that, if the pattern holds and if Biden decides not to run, the Republicans will take over. We can also see this as a warning. The years between 1836 and 1860 are some of the most turbulent in our history. It was during those years that things were becoming so divisive that it led to Civil War.
I can’t say whether it was poor leadership that led to war or that even the best of our presidents could not have held us together during those years. However, I am leaning on the side of poor leadership. That means it’s up to us now to choose leaders who can properly steer our ship of state and honestly try to unite us instead of playing politics.