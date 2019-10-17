Flags at half-staff

The U.S. and Texas flags at the News-Journal are at half-staff in honor of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings. The Maryland Democrat died Thursday at 68.
The flags will remain at half-staff through today, in accordance with an order issued by President Donald Trump, who called it "a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding public service" of Cummings. The son of a sharecropper, he was a lawyer and civil rights advocate before entering politics nearly 40 years ago.
Please join us as we honor the service and legacy of Rep. Cummings.