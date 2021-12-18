Beckam: Setting the record straight on fire pension fund

As the chairman of the Longview Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund, I have worked in-depth for years with the fire pension board and the annual actuarial studies. It does not surprise or upset me when residents or firefighters ask questions about the actuarial studies and the results of those studies because they are truly difficult to understand if you do not work with it daily.
It does surprise, and sadden me, when individuals intentionally spread false information or attempt to smear the integrity of the Longview Fire Department officers and first responders serving in a volunteer capacity on the pension board. The column published last Saturday by Murray Moore is, at best, an excellent example of a failure to understand and, at worst, an intentional misstatement of facts to push a false narrative.
The News-Journal was kind enough to provide me the opportunity to set the record straight on behalf of the Longview Fire Pension Fund. The fire pension board meets monthly the third Tuesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. at an open meeting that the public is welcome to attend.
Mr. Moore has not attended a fire pension board meeting in the past 14 years since I started serving on the board in 2007. As chairman of the board, he has never contacted me to ask questions, or address any of the concerns he claims to have.
Having been elected as Longview mayor in May 2003, Mr. Moore in January 2005 announced his resignation. In his recent column, Mr. Moore claims that during the time he served as mayor that the fire pension fund was 80% funded. This is not true. When Mr. Moore took office in 2003, the fund was 69.4% funded with an unfunded liability of $13,814,623, and when he left office 18 months later, it was 67.4% funded with unfunded liability of $16,881,969.
Mr. Moore in his column points to the statewide Texas Municipal Retirement Funds (TMRS), to which the city of Longview contributes for its other employees in addition to Social Security.
What he failed to mention was that under his tenure as mayor, the city of Longview as the employer was initially contributing 6.24% more to its TMRS employees than it was to its fire pension fund employees, and when Mr. Moore left office, was contributing 7.24% more to its TMRS employees than its fire pension fund employees. This under funding, and its snowball effect, is one of the reasons for the unfunded liability that the fire pension fund finds itself in today.
It would be accurate to say that our current fire pension board now finds itself working to correct problems that Mr. Moore helped to create.
Mr. Moore claims that the unfunded liability is anywhere from $67 million to more than $200 million. There is no reason for this false statement except to incite and promote Mr. Moore’s false narrative. The unfunded liability is a fact and is currently $70.6 million, and this is determined by the actuarial study completed as of Dec. 30, 2020.
One thing that Mr. Moore and I do agree on is that the fire pension retirement fund and our first responders deserve the support of our Longview residents. The fire pension fund has unfunded liability, and that is an issue that is being, and has been, addressed by the fire pension board and Longview City Council for several years. Mr. Moore ignores entirely all of the steps taken already to address this issue.
In 2012, the fire pension board met with the city manager and together outlined a multi-step plan to improve the fund with actions from the city and the fire department. These actions included increasing funding from the city and the firefighters and changes to the pension benefits that are voted on by the firefighter members of the fund that voluntarily reduced their pension benefits.
These steps were summarized in an August 2019 column written by Kristen Ishihara, City Council liaison to the pension board.
More recently, the Longview City Council in October approved the hiring of an actuarial consultant to review the pension fund and to make recommendations to the pension board and council on what other steps we might consider to improve the pension fund.
I look forward to the results of that study and continuing our commitment to providing for our Longview firefighters through the pension fund and its sustained viability.
I invite Mr. Moore to visit with me about this commitment to our Longview firefighters any time.
I commend the News-Journal for its willingness to look at the facts and wanting to correct the false information previously printed. I commend the mayor, City Council and city manager’s office for their diligence over the years working with us to fix this unfunded liability.
Lastly, I want to thank the men and women of the Longview Fire Department, both active and retired, for their hard work and continued support of the fire pension board. You have my commitment and the commitment of the pension board to support you as you have supported and sacrificed for us.