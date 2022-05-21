Boydstun: Another view on Gregg County's Confederate monument

Please allow me to respond to Ellen Herbert’s essay which appeared in the Saturday Forum of the Longview News-Journal. She describes her extreme dislike of having to walk past the Confederate monument on the Gregg County Courthouse lawn and claims the monument evokes all kinds of negative feelings and memories when she is forced to view it. At the center of it all is the specter of slavery.
I am curious to know how she would feel walking past the Washington Monument in our nation’s capital. She must be aware that King George had declared slavery illegal in the colonies and that General Washington was not fighting indirectly or hypothetically against that proposition, but instead was fighting directly for the perpetuation of slavery in the United States.
As a matter of fact, seven of the first nine U.S. presidents were enslavers of men. Why is there no will to remove the Washington Monument, or the Jefferson Memorial, for that matter? Why is the focus solely on all things Confederate? The answer is because it is easy. It is low-hanging fruit. Anyone with half an eye can see the blatant hypocrisy here.
The Gregg County Confederate monument is dedicated to an anonymous Confederate soldier. She must be aware that many Confederate soldiers were conscripts, or draftees. Should not all the hatred and contempt she expressed in her essay be better directed at those who actually volunteered to serve? A statue of Gen. John Gregg would work nicely for that, not an anonymous soldier.
It is not necessary to resort to name calling either, labelling Southerners as “traitors.” There was not a single Confederate soldier or politician tried for treason after the war — not one. I think that fact speaks for itself. Also, both Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis had their full citizenship restored, the former during Gerald Ford’s Republican administration, the latter during Jimmy Carter’s Democratic administration.
Before we can hold hands and walk together into that glorious sunrise of future goodwill and harmony suggested in the essay, you must stop trashing my ancestors by calling them “traitors” and less charitable epithets. Until this happens, there can never be reconciliation.
When and if it does happen, I will give serious consideration to what you are saying. Respect must be mutual.