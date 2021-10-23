Cherwitz: What we've learned about Abbott

For the past few weeks, Gov. Greg Abbott has been the focus of numerous stories in the national media.
Why? First, Abbott has enacted several controversial and unpopular polices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as attempts by local officials to ignore and circumvent his executive orders.
Second, Abbott has become a symbol of how the Republican Party has been hijacked by former President Donald Trump and his acolytes.
It’s time to ask: What do we know about the governor and how might that inform voter decisions in 2022 and 2024?
Here are 10 things we have learned about Abbott, all of which should be of concern to Republicans both inside and outside of Texas — including those who have acquiesced to the governor and failed to do the right thing by condemning the former president for spreading the “Big Lie” about the outcome of the 2020 election.
Abbott is not a conservative; his actions on COVID-19 show he has abandoned the conservative principle that the local level, not the government, should make decisions about how to respond to problems such as the pandemic.
Abbott doesn’t care about the health of people; his responses to the pandemic and the state’s power grid crisis last winter cost lives.
Abbott is not pro-business; to the contrary, his recent executive order forbidding businesses from imposing mandatory requirements to protect their workers proves this point.
Abbott is a political opportunist, caring primarily, perhaps exclusively, about his own political fortunes. He places politics above all else.
Abbott is a hypocrite, making statements and implementing policies that contradict what he previously said and did.
Abbott is the archetype of what is wrong with politics at large in the U.S.
Abbott is far from a shining example of what we desire of the University of Texas at Austin alumni; to paraphrase UT’s mantra, “what starts with Abbott changes the world — but in a negative way.”
Abbott disregards the truth, erroneously blaming Biden for the border crisis when the current border policy was implemented by Trump.
Abbott is guided by fear rather than courage and conviction, behaving in ways designed not to alienate Trump and Trump’s base.
As a result this, one might correctly infer that Abbott is unethical, lacking sufficient integrity and moral compass.
As we approach 2022 and 2024, voters should pay close attention to and be wary of Abbott’s rhetoric and decisions — and what that portends for the future of our democratic republic.
To be clear, what Abbott is doing constitutes more than a garden variety political issue; it is about the health and well-being of Texans.