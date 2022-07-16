Coulter: It's nice to know you've been missed

In early June, I made a case for protecting children by ending gun-free zones in schools. It was the first time in several years my work had appeared on this page. For some, the absence was too short-lived.
It took a month to accumulate the bile, but Forum gadfly John Foster pounded out a bitter reply with bizarre logic, shabby evidence and an unprovoked personal attack or two. There’s insufficient space here to dissect the entire corpse, so a quick examination will have to suffice.
After I criticized Joe Biden for capitalizing on the Uvalde tragedy to rally for gun control after leaving $83 billion in weapons in Afghanistan, Foster reliably carried water for the administration and dissembled about the outrage to downplay the huge cache of 600,000 abandoned weapons.
According to The Hill, from 2017 to 2019, the U.S. supplied 7,035 machine guns, 4,702 Humvees, 20,040 hand grenades, 2,520 bombs, and 1,394 grenade launchers, citing a report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan admitted that the White House does not “have a complete picture” of what “has fallen into the hands of the Taliban.”
Forbes reported that the Biden administration wasn’t keen on disclosing the full extent of its bumbling. Evading transparency, it hid key audits on Afghan military equipment. Auditors reviewed two reports on weapons in Afghanistan that had disappeared from federal websites. Many of the hyperlinks intended to disclose the information were dead links.
Foster’s case further imploded when he mistook nonsense for knowledge about the AR-15.
A cursory viewing of the “60 Minutes” segment Foster cited to support his assertion that the AR-15 is a sort of doomsday weapon upended his claim. The producer’s ploy was convincing only to those who know nothing about firearms.
First, the claim that the AR-15 is the weapon of choice for mass murderers isn’t borne out by the data. According to FBI crime statistics from 1982 to June of this year, more than twice as many handguns were used in mass killings than all rifles, including the AR-15.
Then the program compared the firepower of a handgun and a rifle. For the uninitiated, rifles are vastly more powerful than handguns. To increase the visual contrast between weapons, they used a jacketed 9mm round instead of a hollowpoint, which civilians and law enforcement prefer to avoid the overpenetration the segment depicted. They may as well have compared horsepower output between a sedan and a truck.
Despite their efforts, “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley conceded that, while there are “well over 11 million” AR-15s in America, “they are rarely used in crime.” In fact, AR-15s prevent far more crimes than are committed with them.
Foster referenced the tumbling effect of the M-16’s 5.56 round, a phenomenon that occurs in some lighter rounds at high velocity. Because that round, like most rifle rounds, is long and thin, it tended to invert and fragment when it hit a target at ranges fewer than 400 meters.
Applied to the AR-15, in its early years, all .223 caliber sporting rifles featured barrels with a twist rate of 1:12 or 1:14. In recent years, however, manufacturers most commonly use twist rates of 1:7, 1:8, and 1:9. Because of this design change, tumbling is mitigated and wound channels are smaller, usually around 6 mm. It’s likely that “60 Minutes” optimized the rifle’s specs to achieve the visual effect they were going for.
Conclusion: The popular AR-15 civilian sporting rifle chambered in .223 Remington is no more lethal than any other rifle.
The author cherrypicked from a study indicating a 43% increase in firearms deaths from 2010 to 2020 by neglecting to mention that the majority of those deaths were suicides. The figure also included unintentional deaths and deaths by legal defense with firearms. Foster didn’t think readers needed to know that.
After the 1994 “assault weapons ban” expired in 2004, the National Institute of Justice, the academic and research arm of the Department of Justice before that body became a hyper-politicized weapon itself, concluded that the ban “had no statistically measurable impact on violent crime rates.”
Since educating Mr. Foster neither enlightens him nor dissuades him from repeated error, this will be the last time I bother doing so. This teacher already does it for a living, and besides, readers aren’t as gullible as he requires.