Finck: The fall of Kabul

If you were to stop a Roman around the year 117 A.D. and ask about the future of the empire, he/she would probably boast it is the greatest empire in the history of the world and will last forever.
In 117, it would be hard to see it any other way. The Romans were on top of the world. Yet starting around the 200s, serious infighting began hurting their power from within. By the end of the 300s, they had spread themselves too thin, spent too much money, had too many corrupt leaders and began to lose battles to traditionally lesser foes. By the end of the 400s, Rome was no more.
While the high-water mark of the Roman Empire was 117, I am wondering if the American high-water mark was 1945. In 116, the Romans had just conquered Parthia, marking their furthermost expansion. For the U.S., 1945 marked America’s greatest victory, but in some ways its last. In 1945, the U.S. defeated the “empires” of Germany, Japan and Italy.
Over the next 76 years, America engaged in four major wars. In two of the wars, Korea and the Gulf War, the U.S. repulsed a foreign invader from an ally’s country, but did not defeat the enemy itself. In both circumstances, the government claimed all out-defeat was never part of the plan. In the other two wars — Vietnam and now the war on terror against Iraq and Afghanistan — America lost.
I am not commenting on whether we should have pulled out of Afghanistan, but I would like to give some historical perspective and maybe offer a thought.
I was too young to remember the fall of Saigon. I was not even a year old, but now, having taught this many times and having seen numerous videos, the images are permanently ingrained in my mind.
The day was April 28, 1975, and suddenly the North Vietnamese army was entering Saigon. They were at the airport making it impossible to land any American planes.
News crews captured thousands of Vietnamese surrounding the embassy, trying to get on board the helicopters that were pulling out Americans. Many of these had worked with the U.S. and knew their fate if they were left behind.
Helicopters also were landing on rooftops nearby and pulling out more Americans and some Vietnamese. Desperate, the ones left behind grabbed hold of the choppers as they took off, risking their lives but knowing they were dead either way. It was not a good look for America.
Even though Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there is no comparison, watching the scene unfold a few days ago in Afghanistan had to bring back images of Saigon for anyone who remembers it. As with the Vietnamese, the Afghans were desperate to leave, knowing those who had aided the Americans or had ever stood up or spoken out against the Taliban were likely to suffer a horrible fate.
Here is what history has taught us. The final scenes of Vietnam did not really hurt President Gerald Ford. Most Americans had already grown weary of the war, and it had already been declared over. Remember: Donald Trump campaigned on pulling out of Afghanistan, and it seems most Americans agreed it was time to leave, though not the way it happened.
The larger effect of Vietnam was that it scarred a generation and hurt the American government’s credibility with other nations and its own people. What the American people were being told about the Vietnam war and what they saw themselves was not adding up.
On July 8, President Joe Biden said, “The Taliban is not the south — the North Vietnamese army. They’re not — they’re not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy in the — of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable.” Compare that statement to many statements of President Lyndon Johnson, such as one from 1964, “We are not about to send American boys 9 or 10 thousand miles away from home to do what Asian boys ought to be doing for themselves.”
What I most fear is that America may have lost its place. I hope not. We are still a powerful nation, but so was Rome.
It was not the battlefield that hurt Rome as much as what was going on back home. The battlefield losses were just representative of the larger problems. The same can possibly be said for us.
Our soldiers did not lose this war — they performed their duties with courage and effectiveness. What is hurting us is back home. Everything, even war, becomes a political issue, and it seems impossible to find common ground. Not to mention our leaders seem inept or corrupt — not sure what one is worse.
Vietnam is a stain on our history, and the way we left Afghanistan puts the fall of Kabul right next to Saigon. Yet just as disconcerting as this failure was, like with Rome, the real failures are not on the battlefield but by the way our leaders are acting at home.