Foster: A veteran's tale worth telling

With all the adverse news about migrants along the border, I’d like to recall the story of another undocumented worker coming to Texas more than a century ago.
It’s especially poignant as we observe Veterans Day, because his story is a cautionary tale for people who forget the contributions that millions of immigrants from across the world who made America what it is today.
Marcelino Serna was born April 26, 1896, in Chihuahua, Mexico, to a poor family. He left home at age 20 and crossed the border, traveling first to El Paso to find a job and improve his life. Since he didn’t speak English, he had to take low-paying jobs and soon was working on a sugar beet farm in Colorado.
When the U.S. declared war on Germany in April 1917, Serna was working with a group of men who were picked up by federal officers checking the draft status of potential soldiers. To prevent his deportation, Serna volunteered to join the Army.
After completing basic training, he was sent oversea, posted to the 355th Infantry of the 89th Division. Eventually the military discovered that not only could he not speak English, he wasn’t a U.S. citizen. He declined a discharge that he was offered and continued to fight for the U.S.
Writing for www.thevintagenews.com, Ian Harvey tells the rest of his story:
“During the war, he fought in battles such as the Lucey Sector and the Meuese-Argonne Offensive. In the battle of Saint-Michael, his unit came under heavy fire from a machine gun. Twelve of his unit died so he volunteered to scout ahead before they lost anyone else.
“He was able to advance by himself until he got close enough to the machine gun emplacement to toss four grenades inside. The blast killed six of the 14 soldiers, and Serna captured the rest.
“Two weeks later … he once again volunteered to scout alone. He spotted a German sniper and was able to follow him back to a German trench. He was armed with an Enfield rifle, grenades and a pistol. With guile, he was able to convince the German soldiers they were being attacked by a large force and they soon surrendered.
“He had killed 26 enemy soldiers in the short skirmish, and he took 24 prisoners.
“Just four days before the armistice agreement, Serna was hit by sniper fire in both his legs and ended up in a French army hospital. For his outstanding service, he received the Distinguished Service Cross, the second highest American combat medal. He also received many other American, French and Italian medals for his service and bravery. He was one of the most highly decorated soldiers in Texas history.”
Among his awards were the Victory Medal with three campaign bars, Victory Medal with five stars and two Purple Hearts.
In recent years, the U.S. military has reviewed awards given to minority members and those of non-Christian religions to determine if they were deserving of higher awards. I have no doubt if Serna’s case was reviewed, he would be awarded the Medal of Honor. In those cases, many decades old, the honoree or his family is presented the Medal of Honor at the White House by the president.
To complete Serna’s story, he returned to El Paso in May 1919 after his discharge, eventually landing a job with the Fort Bliss’ quartermaster. He became a U.S. citizen in 1924.
He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and often could be seen in Veterans Day parades. He passed away in 1992 in El Paso and was given full military honors at his funeral service at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Serna’s story also brings up another related topic about foreigners serving in the U.S. military. I thought at one time that such service would merit American citizenship automatically, but apparently that’s not the case.
But it should be. Any non-U.S. citizen who gains entry into the U.S. military should be eligible for citizenship after two years of honorable service. They also must pass the standard language and citizenship tests required of other citizenship applicants.
With so few Americans joining today’s all-volunteer military, this would encourage some non-residents to join the military. And many would bring unique language and vocational skills useful to the armed services.