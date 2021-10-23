Foster: Afghanistan questions remain

Editor’s note: This is the final part of a three-part series on the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The sudden collapse of the Afghanistan army and the chaotic evacuation of Kabul that followed have created a lot of hand-wringing from friends and foes alike of President Joe Biden.
As we learned previously in this series, Biden was following a withdrawal plan negotiated by the Trump administration, but that didn’t stop former President Donald Trump and his minions from criticizing the operation. Trump had wanted to exit the county last year in time to get credit to help his re-election campaign.
Military leaders, however, resisted that plan for fear of a debacle and convinced him to slow down the pace of troop withdrawal. In the end, more troops were ordered to Kabul to secure the airport and departing flights.
An estimated 5,000 Americans and U.S. permanent residents were among the 124,000 people airlifted to processing centers. Of most concern are about 100 or so American citizens still remaining in the country and unable to get out. A few have escaped by land routes, but many more are being housed at a northern Afghanistan airfield awaiting Taliban approval for departure.
At last report, the Talban had allowed several plane loads of Americans and Afghan nationals holding valid passports and visas to leave the country.
The greatest fear is that these Americans will be held as hostages for ransom or other concessions from the U.S. government. While the Taliban have promised to cooperate with the withdrawal, several snags have arisen that are being negotiated.
Despite the lack of military presence, the U.S. maintains some leverage over the Taliban who, first off, want recognition of their new government. They’ll also want access to billions of dollars in foreign accounts blocked by the U.S. The new government is strained by a collapsed economy and armed militants in outlying provinces.
A group of what I call “sunshine patriots” also is squawking about the military materials left by American troops. Leading the squawkers is none other than Trump, who stated: “ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States and that includes every penny of the $85 billion in cost. If it is not handed back, we should either go in with uniquivicol (sic) military force and get it or at least bomb the hell out of it.”
Here’s an analysis of the military spending in Afghanistan by Glenn Kessler of The Washington Post:
As usual, Trump is over estimating the value of the materials because the actual value was placed at $82.9 billion. That figure comes from an estimate in the July 30 quarterly report by the Special Inspector General of Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) for all spending since the U.S. invasion in 2001.
It also reflects all the money spent to train, equip and house the Afghan military and police, so weapons are part of that. About 70 percent of military aid went to the Afghan army and air force with the balance going to the national police force.
The SIGAR also reported that thousands of vehicles furnished to the Afghans are obsolete and no longer usable. Some 167 aircraft are still usable, but the Taliban has few experienced pilots to fly them. One reason is that Afghan pilots were targets of assassination by the Taliban during the war.
Several Black Hawk helicopters were sent to the country this year, but only one crew had been trained to operate the aircraft so only one mission was possible at any given tine.
Meanwhile, as the U.S. military wound down operations, it “demilitarized” hundreds of vehicles and aircraft. Demilitarize means damaging in place, often with explosives. News reports showed disappointed Taliban surveying several helicopters that had their electronics smashed and made unusable because they won’t be able to get spare parts.
Regardless of the amount, the billions spent in the war effort in Afghanistan is a sizeable amount for American taxpayers to pay. But the monetary cost pales in comparison to the human cost of the war. Nearly 2,500 service members lost their lives in routing Al Qaeda and denying terrorists a base to attack our homeland.
The Taliban recently promised that they would not allow terrorists to operate in the country against foreign interests. Can the new Taliban 2.0 be believed?
As Ronald Reagan was fond of saying about the Russians, “trust but verify.” Let’s keep our drone missiles at the ready should the need arise.