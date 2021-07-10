Foster: Answers to readers' questions

I’m pleased that my recent commentaries sparked reactions from readers, but so many questions are coming in letters to the editor I’m beginning to feel like the Panola County version of Answer Line (with apologies to Jo Lee Ferguson).
Al McBride asked me why Democrats don’t do more to help voters obtain photo IDs to make it easier to vote. Actually, the law allows for other forms of residence proof, such as utility bills.
Having a valid driver’s license does make life a lot easier for folks who travel, but to obtain medical care doesn’t require a driver’s license. Medical insurance or a Medicare or Medicaid card are needed instead. I’m not aware if indigent patients are required to have a driver’s license or any other form of ID when they show up at an emergency room seeking treatment.
Most folks without driver’s licenses are at the margin of society — older or infirmed or too poor to afford a vehicle and insurance. These folks usually aren’t traveling by planes, managing bank accounts or participating in political activities as McBride suggest. They probably would need help getting to a county courthouse to obtain a state-issued photo ID available in lieu of a driver’s license.
No, the problem at hand is the torrent of suppressive voter laws in Republican-dominated states aimed to curb voting by minorities. Since Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, he’s claimed without a shred of proof the election was rigged and tighter voting restrictions are needed.
He’s urged GOP legislatures to cut the hours and number of locations for early voting. In Harris County, with a population of 4.2 million residents, the state ordered all the remote ballot turn-in sites closed, leaving only one outlet for the entire county.
In Georgia, the legislature made it a crime to hand out food and water to people waiting in line to vote. And more telling is that early voting on Sundays was curtailed, a time when black churches conduct “souls to the polls” to get their members to cast ballots after attending church.
Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced the Justice Department is looking at these laws to see if they violate civil right statutes.
In Texas, Democrats walked out of the House in the final minutes of the recent legislative session to prevent passage of the Lone Star version of voter suppression. In a fit of pettiness, Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the bill funding legislative support staff, punishing thousands of innocent state workers. Legislators sued, and the case is pending in the Texas Supreme Court.
Abbott has brought the issue back for the special session that began this week, but he is facing increasing criticism from disability groups that claim the proposed changes will make it more difficult for handicapped voters.
Another letter writer, Robert Bauman, asks who’s in charge in Washington, D.C., suggesting Jill Biden has more power as first lady than President Biden. But that’s only the start of his pitiful attempt to school me on the “natural law” that “Man was ordained of God to bring order to the family, to bring order out of chaos.”
Spare me the Bible thumping because you can read into the Bible just about any point of view you desire. Is it natural law that so many women end up in shelters after suffering abuse from their husband/boyfriends? Often physical abuse is the final straw after enduring emotional abuse so traumatic that some women actually believe they are the cause of problems in the relationship.
I’m sure you can cite cases of women abusing men, but I’d make an unscientific estimate that 95% of the abuse is done to women by men.
Bauman also puts in a plug for Donald Trump. It’s funny how he bandies about that word “chaos.” That’s probably the best term to describe Trump’s four years in office. From crying children in cages at the border, to extorting a foreign leader that led to one impeachment and fomenting insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that led to his second impeachment, chaos reigned under Trump
Chaos also was the hallmark of the early days of the COVID pandemic. Trump called it “a little flu” that would go away quickly. That little flu has now killed 605,000 Americans and crippled the economy that is now only recovering thanks to Biden’s stimulus plan.
But Bauman’s biggest folly is to suggest that Joe Biden isn’t a religious man, particularly in contrast to Trump, the nearest thing to the anti-Christ in my lifetime. That is unpardonable, and you should write a letter of apology in this space, Mr. Bauman.