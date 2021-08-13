Foster: Better is a matter of perspective

Jerry King has joined the chorus of critics who don’t like my commentaries, but while he’s admiring his literary effort in the Aug. 8 issue, I hope he continued to read other articles in the newspaper that had answers to some of his comments.
King is wrong on so many counts it’s hard to find a place to start. But here goes: Contrary to his opinion that “Trump has been gone for six months,” he continues to dominate Republican politics by holding rallies across the nation. Sadly for him, his joint tour with Bill O’Reilly is poorly attended.
Trump also is interjecting his opinion in political races, supporting anyone who believes his big lie that he won the 2020 election. He’s opposing anyone who voted to impeach him or voted to convict him in the last Senate trial.
Trump continues to do what he does best — fundraise to support his luxurious lifestyle. He’s raised hundreds of millions of dollars with a small percentage going to Republican Party activities. Mostly, he just pockets the money and doesn’t have to account for any spending.
Say Jerry, did you buy one of his “Official” passports that he’s selling? It’s as bogus as all his election claims.
Now, you want me to pick on Joe Biden — who does more work for our nation in a day than Trump ever did in a month. Did you ever look at Trump’s official daily schedule? When he wasn’t playing golf twice a week, he spent vast hours doing nothing except watching Fox News (until he fell out of love with it) or calling his favorite TV personalities.
Biden has tackled the Covid pandemic head-on, buying hundreds of millions of vaccine doses and publicly urging vaccinations as the best way to combat the disease. He set a goal of 70% of Americans to have at least one shot by July 4th, but the nation didn’t hit that mark until a month later.
Why is this important? Look at the rapidly increasing number of Covid cases due to the Delta variant. Had more Americans taken his admonition to get vaccinated, we’d likely averted a new surge we're now suffering.
As for Trump claiming he’s to be credit for the vaccine development, it actually happened despite his early failure to take the pandemic seriously. Remember, he called it “a little flu” that would quickly fade? He disparaged Drs. Fauci and Birk, who tried to explain the seriousness of Covid.
I’ll never forget the cringe on Dr. Deborah Birk’s face when Trump suggested injecting Lysol to attack the virus. Yet she couldn’t utter a word to contradict Trump’s ignorance for fear of his egomaniacal reaction.
King claims that “things are worse under Biden and the Democrats.” Wrong again. Besides fighting the pandemic, Biden has led a remarkable economic recovery that has seen the unemployment rate fall to 5.4% and the highest GNP growth rate in decades during the second quarter, his first full quarter as president.
Some 943,000 jobs were added in July and job listings are also at record numbers. That is largely due to the $3.2 trillion dollar stimulus package he engineered last spring to continue unemployment benefits to millions of Americans who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
And more economic good news is coming. Congress is on the verge of passing a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package to improve roads, bridges, internet expansion and hundreds of projects to improve American’s quality of life while putting millions of more Americans to work.
If you don’t call that making things better, Jerry, you’ve lost your perspective. You want to yammer about the accused rapist Julian Assange who leaked government secrets yet give little concern for average Americans struggling to pay bills and keep a roof over their families’ heads.
Apparently your failure to mention increasing cases of Covid also shows a lack of concern about America’s future. Biden has correctly stated that things in our nation won’t return to normal until we get the virus under control.
You should be writing letters about the stupid policies of Republicans governors, like Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron Desantis of Florida, for banning mask mandates. This is incredibly irresponsible with schools about to open and millions of students without vaccinations yet. If this pandemic spreads this fall, we’ll know who to blame.
As for foreign policy, we’ve got bigger issues at home to deal with. At least Biden is bringing renewed respect from our allies that Trump disdained in favor of his favorite dictators, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.