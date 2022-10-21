Foster: Countering 'misguided' opinions

For anyone feeling depressed or just unlucky, I urge you to read Jack Stallard’s column in the Oct. 15-16 issue of the News-Journal.
Jack is a real gem of a person and a top-notch writer on more topics than just sports.
Jack writes straight from the heart, which was the subject of his latest column. He tells of the untimely passing of his brothers and parents at early ages. He also is under treatment with a pacemaker to keep his heartbeat regulated. Jack’s light touch in discussing these issues disarms anyone who may feels the world is stacked against them.
The same thing can’t be said for a couple of writers whose letters appear just below Jack’s column. I’ll be charitable and call their submissions “misguided,” especially Jerry King’s letter, which in so many words said we have to appease Vladimir Putin to avoid starting World War III.
I take a lot criticism for naming Donald Trump as the root cause for many problems facing America, but this one is easily identifiable. Trump flatters himself as a deal maker, but he’s a mere babe in foreign affairs. He caved to Putin at a major summit, so it’s little wonder Putin didn’t fear a harsh reaction from the U.S. when he ordered the invasion of Ukraine.
Trump openly admires dictators like Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, mostly because they don’t have to answer to pesky critics like the U.S. press corps. Trump had a budding bromance with Kim and was most distressed when one of the documents the FBI removed from Mar-a-Lago was Kim’s oversized love letter to Trump. Wonder what that read?
Thus far, Putin has got away with annexing the Crimea in 2014, but he didn’t count on stiff resistance from Ukraine’s people to defend their homeland. Joe Biden has led an international coalition to provide modern arms to Ukraine, and we’re now seeing the results. Russian troops are fleeing the battlefield as Ukraine troops regain thousands of square miles of territory lost in the initial months of the war.
So Putin, probably running out of missiles to attack innocent civilian targets, is now threatening the option of nuclear weapons. If he’s not bluffing, let’s hope saner Kremlin leaders oust him before he turns his rhetoric into action. We can’t count on that, so I’m sure the Pentagon has contingency planning to deal with such a scenario. The one thing we can’t do is appease a dictator who is never satisfied with partial concessions. We learned that from Hitler in the 1930s.
Interestingly, Gerald Green’s letter makes a reference to a former Democratic representative Tulsi Gabbard, who King also used in his letter. Both viewed her as a source of credible information. Gabbard was a rising star in the party until she made a trip to Syria to visit dictator Bashar al-Assad, who had brutally murdered hundreds of thousands of his countrymen to remain in power.
That ended her influence in the party, so she’s resigned after a failed presidential run in 2020 and now is speaking at conservative forums where her true colors are evident. Guess she’s the Democratic version of “RINOs” in the GOP, “Republicans in Name Only.”
Green’s thesis is that liberals have declared war on free speech by conservatives, “in particular people in government and around the nation being stalked and harassed for having opposing viewpoints.”
My, my, what a shameful pity. Green should do some research on how pro-life conservatives harass and intimidate pregnant women and girls seeking legal abortions. Some of these protesters turned violent and murdered doctors working at health clinics treating vulnerable women.
MAGA maniacs also won’t tolerate anyone who shows up at a rally with an anti-Trump placard. Gerald, your thesis works both ways.