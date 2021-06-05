Foster: Judges scold former AG over Russia report

The maxim that “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely” can now be applied to former Attorney General William Barr’s decision not to charge Donald Trump with obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation.
A federal judge issued a blistering memo last month accusing Barr and the Department of Justice of misleading the court and public to hide how he decided to overlook the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller III’s report.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered the release of a 2019 memo prepared by the department’s Office of Legal Counsel. Barr and a string of Justice Department officials had sought to keep the memo secret, asserting it was part of the department’s internal decision-making process before he selectively announced findings of the Mueller report that March.
Jackson wrote a 35-page decision after reviewing the memo and other evidence that the department’s claims “are so inconsistent with evidence in the record they are not worthy of credence.”
Jackson’s opinion echoed another federal judge’s criticism last year of Barr over a “lack of candor” and truthfulness in his handling of the Mueller report.
U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton called Barr’s public statements “misleading” and said he had “grave concerns about the objectivity of the process” that led to the release of the Mueller report.
Both judges blasted Barr’s four-page letter to Congress in March 2019 that said the special counsel did not draw a conclusion as to whether Trump obstructed the investigation. The judges also noted that Barr inserted his own opinion that the evidence was not sufficient to being such a charge.
Mueller also issued a statement after Barr’s letter was release criticizing its findings, and he repeated those criticisms in hearings before Congress last summer. Mueller said Barr’s letter “did not fully capture the context nature and substance of this office’s work and conclusions” of the report. Mueller, in fact, had documented multiple contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian government-linked officials.
And on the question of obstruction of justice, if his office “had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller noted. The Mueller report also stated that Justice Department rules prohibited indictment of a sitting president.
Walton said he would take the Mueller report under review and could release additional portions of it under the Freedom of Information Act. The Electronic Privacy Information Center and BuzzFeed have sued to obtain release of the full report.
Trump also suffered another blow recently when the policy review board at Facebook upheld his ban on the social medium for at least six more months. His account was deleted following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and Twitter followed suit with a ban on his favorite mode of communication.
Since then, he’s given few speeches or public appearances. He’s been reduced to issuing statements under the heading of “Message from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States.”
But Trump is continuing to falsely assert that he won the election and is on a campaign to discredit any Republican who did not support his election claim.
Most recently, he spoke out against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump in January. Trump urged GOP representatives to replace Cheney as chair of the Republican Conference, the No. 3 position in the GOP House leadership.
After Cheney was voted out, a group of 100 mainstream Republicans said that unless the party moderated and moved away from “loser” Trump, they were prepared to form another faction to challenge his control over the GOP.