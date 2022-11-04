Foster: Rapid response and answers

Al McBride’s speedy reply to my latest column deserves an equally rapid response and answers to the questions he posed. Let’s take them in the order he posed them.
First, how “is the wide open Southern border helping us working Americans?” Al, surely you’re aware the Biden administration is following some of the Trump administration policies in returning many of those now crossing the border back to their home countries. Just read the article on page 12B in the same issue (Oct. 23) your letter is printed.
As for helping, there are probably as many job vacancies open in the U.S. as there are Dreamers and other undocumented job seekers in America. And that’s not counting the millions already here working on farms, construction sites and in landscaping jobs that American workers can’t or won’t take.
Then there are domestics like hotel and motel maids who change sheets and scrub toilets for travelers. Don’t you remember reading the story about an undocumented worker at one of Trump’s properties in Virginia who ironed his shorts? What an “irony.” Trump resorts have imported hundreds of domestics who currently work at his properties. Why not complain about them?
The simple truth is that our economy could not function without these low-skill workers who only want a chance to work their way up the socio-economic ladder just like most of our ancestors did . And don’t forget the educated and highly skilled workers who are recruited from abroad for their contributions to our economy.
Next, “how is the war on petroleum helping us or really affecting climate change ...” Al, you’re repeating a basic canard that Biden wants to choke off petroleum production. The oil industry did that themselves two years ago when the coronavirus curtailed the economy and traveling. Oil demand shrank so oil production was shut down to match demand. When demand surged last year as the economy recovered, along with the war in Ukraine, gas price soared until, again, market forces brought down prices earlier this year.
Biden is understandably upset that Saudi Arabia and OPEC-plus decided to cut production quotas, but that would be true any time the economy is in flux, not just because an election is coming up. The U.S. has a long-standing agreement with Saudi Arabia dating back to the 1930s when Franklin Roosevelt was president. The Saudis would provide oil and the U.S. would provide for their security. Maybe the de-facto Saudi leader feels the agreement is no long valid, but he should be reminded of the many Saudi nationals involved in the 9/11 attacks on America.
Your third question, as you stated, is related to the second question so I won’t waste space and ink to go into a lengthy answer. I’ll just say that the future is in renewable resources, i.e. solar, wind and other untapped natural resources like ocean tides. Those industries are expanding rapidly, especially in Europe and other nations not blessed with oil and natural gas reserves like in the U.S.
Our energy policy today wouldn’t be so contentious if the U.S. had adopted an idea proposed by famed oilman T. Boone Pickens about 20 years ago. He urged that automakers began manufacturing vehicles that burned natural gas as a transition to all-electric vehicles of the future.
Natural gas burns cleaner than gasoline, so he saw it as a win-win proposal — reduce oil consumption while putting less pollutants into the atmosphere. Alas, his suggestion was never seriously considered because of the slow development of refueling stations, a problem similar to the lack of recharging stations for electric vehicles.
As for your suggestion that I ease off attacks on Trump, why would I or anyone else give up such a target-rich subject? Every day there’s a new headline and outrage about Trump. He always craved publicity, and now he’s getting it in big doses, most of it unfavorable. I’ve concluded he had to hire a coordinator to keep track of his various depositions and court appearances.
His latest brain storm is threatening to sue the Pulitzer Prize committee to retract two awards given in 2018 for national coverage of the Russia interference into the 2016 election. Robert Mueller’s investigation clearly exposed Russia’s involvement, but Trump keeps calling it a “hoax” and won’t let it go. He’s like Brer Rabbit and the tar baby. The more he flails at the investigation, the stickier he gets.
Trump is pretty much a goner before all these investigations into his criminal behavior comes to a close, if ever. Now my concern is for the sanity and dignity of election deniers and those like you who think Trump was “a very good president.” I’m not going to even expound on his two impeachments, first time ever for a president. Or mention he lost the popular vote in both the 2016 and 2020 election, the latter by about 8 million.
He wasn’t man enough to admit defeat or concede the election. Instead, he poured all his minions’ efforts into overthrowing the certified state electors on Jan. 6, 2021, in a naked power move to remain in office. Don’t you get it, Al — it was the most serious attack on our democracy since the War of 1812 when the British sacked Washington D.C.
If reason doesn’t appeal to you, may a few words from the Bible will give you a better understanding. Read 2 Timothy 4: 3-4:
“For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear. They will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths.”
Are your ears itching, Al? Do you believe in myths and not the truth?