Foster: Senate has become legislative graveyard

I’ve been waiting for someone to respond to Robert Bauman’s May 25 letter to the editor that sets a new low for misogynistic comments. Where has he been living the last 25 years? Under a rock?
Bauman rants about Democrats in general, but in particular he disparages Democratic women who dare take on leadership roles in government. I guess the background image of Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sitting behind Joe Biden during his recent address to Congress was just too much for him to bear.
To paraphrase President Biden, “C’mon, man.”
The year is 2021. Women attained the right to vote more than a century ago with the 19th Amendment, although women in Wyoming voted and held office many years before then.
If I were to guess, Bauman is a member of a fundamentalist sect that still believes women should be kept barefoot and pregnant.
Bauman isn’t the only one bashing women these days. Who else is deserving of scrutiny? Oh yes, the Republican hierarchy in the House of Representatives and not just for booting Liz Cheney from her leadership role because she refused to spread the “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.
Poll after poll show that a majority of GOP voters believe Trump was the legitimate winner of the election, but more than 50 lawsuits were dismissed by the courts including the Supreme Court where Republicans hold a 6-3 majority. The reason? Not a shred of evidence was presented to back up Trump’s claim.
Trump and his sycophants are worse than sore losers; they endanger the foundations of our democracy by casting doubt on the integrity of our elections. Want more proof? Why did Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urge his fellow Republican senators to vote against creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Seven GOP senators had the courage to vote for the commission, but three more were needed to break the filibuster that McConnell imposed against the bill. His fear is that the truth would come out that Trump and his cabal incited the insurrection with fiery speeches at a rally before the mob breached the Capitol.
Unfortunately, that‘s not the only obstruction McConnell is creating in the Senate. By his own admission, there are 395 bills passed by the House of Representatives that he said would not be considered by the Senate.
In a recent interview on Fox News, McConnell confirmed report that he was blocking consideration of these bills.
“It is true,” he said. “They’ve been on a full left-wing parade over there (in the House) trotting out all their left-wing solutions that are going to be issues in the fall campaign. They’re right. We’re not going to pass those.”
Here’s a short list of some of the issues he’s blocking:
- Expanding health care
- Increasing minimum wage that hasn’t been raised since 2009
- Background checks on gun purchases
- Election reform
- Protecting elections from foreign interference
- Shielding survivors of domestic violence
- Climate change
- Protecting worker and retiree pensions
- Reducing maternal and infant mortality
- Immigration reform
- Prescription drugs
McConnell’s methods for killing legislation is so draconian that Pelosi has given him a new nickname — the Grim Reaper because the Senate has become a legislative graveyard.