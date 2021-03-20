Foster: Telling whoppers

Lies, lies and more lies.
That should be the new motto for the Republican Party as it tries to explain away Donald Trump’s defeat in last year’s presidential election. And to this day, Trump refuses to concede that he lost the election to Joe Biden, claiming it was “rigged and stolen” by millions of votes that mysteriously appeared after the polls closed.
That’s an insult to the tens of thousands of election workers who worked at low pay and perform a civic duty to participate in our country’s oldest democratic tradition. Whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian or independent, we’re Americans first and refuse to be bullied or bought off to change election results.
I even have a few distant relatives who believe Trump’s insane claims of election fraud that were dismissed in more than 50 court cases filed to overturn the election results. It raises a serious question about the human psyche causing mental illness that leads people to idolize a proven pathological liar.
Trump returned to public view for the first time since the inauguration at an appearance of the Conservative Political Action Conference a few weeks ago. True to form, he bashed the Biden administration for reversing dozens of his policies. Of course, that’s pay back for Trump overturning dozens of President Barack Obama’s policies on entering the White House.
Also true to form, Trump said nothing about the coronavirus pandemic that was the singular cause of his election loss. He pooh-poohed the virus from the get-go, calling it a “little flu” that would quickly disappear. Now the death toll exceeds 500,000 Americans and counting with nearly 24 million people infected, including Trump and most of his family. A “little flu” indeed.
Republicans at the state level aren’t immune from telling whoppers. Look at the finger-pointing after the massive winter storm last month in Texas that killed dozens, crippled water and electric services and sent the economy into a tailspin.
Gov. Greg Abbott and his Austin cabal quickly blamed solar and wind energy sources of power for the failure, but then the truth began to emerge. Traditional power sources like coal and natural gas account for about 85% of power generation in the Texas grid, so Abbott had to back-track his statements.
The state Legislature, now in session, is looking into the collapse of the electric grid operated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. So far, seven ERCOT board members have resigned, including the chairperson and three other out-of-state directors. Just why are out-of-state directors needed to oversee a system that operates solely within our state borders?
Another casualty of the grid failure is the chairwoman of the state Public Utility Commission that oversees ERCOT. DeAnn Walker is a former staffer in Abbott’s office.
The East Texas area served by Southwest Electric Power Co. was spared the worst of the storm’s damage. SWEPCO is part of another power grid covering 17 states and is not part of ERCOT.
As state Rep. Jay Dean of Longview recently commented, our regional officials wisely avoided the deregulation hysteria that swept through the state a few years ago. With public input, they opted to stay under a regulated system with a reliable provider. In this instance, that decision probably saved lives and untold exorbitant electric bills.
Moving on to another “victim” of the storm, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has gained a bunch of new monikers thanks to his bone-headed decision to flee Texas with his family for a jaunt to sunny Cancun. Trump called Cruz “lyin’ Ted” during the 2016 campaign, but now we’re just adding an “f” to make it “flying Ted.” Or Cancun Cruz or several others.
Caught boarding a flight to Mexico, Cruz said he was just trying to be a good dad and take his children on a vacation while their school was closed. Public shaming made him take a flight back to Houston the next morning where he began a “mea culpa” campaign to restore his tarnished image.
His office quickly released a photo op with Cruz loading water into the back of a car like he was working at a distribution center. Trouble is, there aren’t any other people or cars nearby leading one to opine that the photo was staged.
I’d like to take on another shady Republican politician, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, but space limitations make that a future topic.