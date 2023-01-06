Foster: Trump's legal challenges mount

As 2022 has come to an end, it’s time to update the latest legal travails of Donald Trump who faces an even bleaker 2023 despite his announcement that he’s running for the White House again in 2024.
Many political analysts are concluding that’s an unrealistic dream.
In December, the House Jan. 6 Committee made criminal referrals to the Department of Justice for four counts against Trump. The most serious charge is for inciting insurrection for the assault on the U.S. Capitol, which carries a potential 20-year prison sentence if convicted.
The referrals carry no legal weight, but the committee is releasing thousands of documents including depositions and witness testimony that will put the Justice Department investigations on the fast track.
The Trump camp claims that the committee is doing a “hit job” on the former president, but as now-former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney clearly explained, “Trump assembled the mob” that assaulted the Capitol. The results were horrific as the nation witnessed on live television. At least five deaths are attributed to the assault, including a Capitol police officer, and hundreds of injuries.
Trump himself wanted to be part of the march on the Capitol, but Secret Service agents forced him into his limousine to ride back to the White House over his strenuous protests.
The Justice Department already has a dual-prong investigation into Trump’s misdeeds following the 2020 election. In addition to various obstruction of justice charges, he faces more jeopardy for his theft of documents including hundreds of classified documents that belong in the National Archives.
There’s no ambiguity in the Presidential Records Act passed after Richard Nixon and associates obstructed justice in the Watergate scandal. Several of those officials went to jail, including former Attorney General John Mitchell. Nixon escaped punishment after he resigned from office when Gerald Ford issued a pardon, something Trump may desire in the future.
Attorney General Merrick Garland has removed the Justice Department from any political considerations by appointing a special prosecutor to handle both investigations. Former prosecutor Jack Smith already has issued subpoenas in seven states for testimony into efforts to submit fake slates of electors in the 2020 election.
Trump also is being investigated in two other jurisdictions for post-election crimes. The state of Georgia has impaneled a grand jury to look at Trump’s attempt to get the governor and secretary of state to overturn election results. Findings of the grand jury are expected within days.
A Washington, D.C., federal grand jury also is looking into Trump’s involvement in the insurrection on Jan. 6. Several of Trump’s lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani, are facing disbarment charges for making spurious claims of election fraud. Other lawyers have been sanctioned by various state and federal courts for making the same bogus claims, forcing them to pay legal fees of defendants.
At this point, Trump is seemingly nonplus about the investigations. His announcement for his 2024 campaign, however, was quickly overshadowed by his ignorant claim that parts of the U.S. Constitution should be shredded and that he should be reinstated as president.
That demand has been widely criticized, especially by Republicans who realize another Trump run for president would bring the party to ruin. As one commentator on the News-Journal editorial page noted, his 2024 campaign ended as soon as he made that announcement.
Finally, I need to correct a spelling error in my last column. I misspelled former Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s last name; it’s the same as Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who’s trying to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives.