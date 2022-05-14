Foster: Trump's money schemes

A full moon was rising a few weeks ago when Al McBride and Gary Williams wrote letters to the News-Journal disparaging my commentaries about the evil ways of Donald Trump. I’m taking to calling him our “non-president” because he’s not fit company to be included in the ranks of our other former presidents.
Sure, he gets Secret Service protection and all the perks as an ex-president, but he’s basically a greedy little man too insecure to sit in the same room as Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and especially Barack Obama.
Those two letter writers also want me to comment on topics dear to their heart, but they apparently lack the courage or wherewithal to tackle those subjects on their own. I often state opinions, but when I state a fact, I cite the sources to back up those facts.
Coincidentally, on the same page as those two letters was another letter from Jerry Matlock that was concise and accurate. His letter flatly states about Trump, “He is not pro-American — he is pro-money.” No truer words written.
His letter added that Trump doesn’t care where his money comes from, and he “still tries to get as much taxpayers’ money as possible.”
This must be in reference to Trump properties bilking the U.S. government for lodging Secret Service and other government employees who accompanied Trump on official business. His company said it was only charging costs, but most of the room rentals were more than $500 a night, and Trump insisted that they stay in his hotels.
That’s also a quick answer to a recent letter from Mark William Bartlett who noted that Trump donated his presidential salary of $400,000 to charity. After extracting millions from taxpayers for lodging his travel entourage for four years, his salary donation is a pittance.
Trump also is raking in the dough from his endless campaign to solicit funds via email and rallies. In April 2021, the New York Times reported that Trump had raised $207.5 million since the 2020 election. Campaign finance laws allow his political action committee to keep 75 percent of the fund while the remaining 25 percent goes to the Republican National Committee.
Trump can use his PAC money nearly any way he sees fit. He can donate to his favored candidates, spend money to hold rallies or just maintain his luxurious lifestyle.
You’d think the hundreds of millions he’s raised would be satisfy his greed, but you’re wrong. Just ask Shealeah Craighead, the former White House chief photographer for Trump, who planned to follow a tradition of chief photographers publishing a book of photos after leaving office.
Craighead initially planned to publish her own photo book — as been the case after every administration since Ronald Reagan. But Trump demanded a portion of the advance on her book for helping promote it, the Times reported. He then decided to go ahead with his own project to publish a book of Craighead’s and other White House photographers’ photos.
Trump’s 317-page book, published in December and titled “Our Journey Together,” doesn’t include individual credits on the photo. Instead, at the end of the book in a blanket acknowledgement. He thanks “all the phenomenal White House photographers” and lists them by name, including Craighead, even though her photos make up most of the book.
Craighead now has dropped plans for her own book plans and has declined to discuss her decision or her relationship with Trump through the book’s journey.
Eric Draper, the chief White House photographer during George W. Bush’s administration, called Trump’s shady move a “slap in the face” to Craighead.
Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich essentially confirmed the Times’ details. He told the newspaper that Trump received a multi-million advance for a book of photos he did not take. The book’s retail price is $230.
Frankly, if I was in Craighead’s shoes, I’d publish a book of all his bad moments, such as walking up the stairs to Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe.
More appropriately, there’s a photo of him walking onto Air Force One with $20 bills spilling out of his pants pocket. I’d bet if she sold the books for $20 each, she’d sell millions more than however many Trump’s book sells.
But that’s just my opinion.