Foster: Trump's mounting legal woes

At last, someone has captured the essence of Donald Trump’s unprecedented four years in the White House. A former federal prosecutor has called for the criminal prosecution of Trump for being responsible for “an unabated crime wave as president.”
Yes, I had promised to go easy on Trump since he lost the election in November, but this is too rich of a topic to overlook. And, yes, Trump lost the election as certified by all 50 states. He lost the electoral college vote 306 to 232 while losing the popular vote by more than 7 million.
For anyone to believe Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him is a either political opportunist or a candidate for becoming Louie Gohmert’s roommate in the looney bin. (Louie called his latest gaffe about changing the moon’s orbit to reduce climate change as sarcasm. But I watched the video clip, and he sure seemed serious about the idea.)
But I digress.
Glenn Kirschner, a former prosecutor in the District of Columbia’s U.S. attorney’s office for 24 years, warned of a future “runaway criminal president” if Trump is not held accountable for some of the “many” offenses he committed while in office.
Kirschner issued his warning last month speaking during a report on MSNBC News where he now works as a legal analyst.
He listed some of Trump’s misdeeds including being impeached over the Ukraine scandal where he tried to bribe that nation’s president. Trump said he would release nearly $400 million in military aid appropriated by Congress if he could get some “dirt” on Joe Biden and his family to use in his political campaign.
Kirschner also pointed to Trump’s obstruction of congressional proceeding by refusing to allow administration officials to testify.
“There are so many other offenses,” he added. “There are countless, avoidable COVID deaths that I think could be pursued by the states. Then, of course, there is inciting the insurrection. We saw it with out own eyes.
“If he’s not held accountable, if we don’t prosecute him, then what we are doing is we are encouraging tomorrow’s version of Donald Trump,” Kirschner noted.
“We have to prosecute today’s version of Donald Trump to send a message that we will not tolerate a runaway criminal president,” he said.
Trump has several more legal concerns as he contemplates a potential run for the presidency in 2024. A special grand jury is now impaneled in New York that is looking at The Trump Organization for tax and bank fraud for inflating property values for the purpose of securing loans, then devaluing the same property when the tax assessor comes around.
Penalties for conviction on fraud charges could include fines and jail time.
The state of Georgia is investigating Trump’s infamous phone call to state officials pleading to find 11,880 votes to surpass Joe Biden’s total to win the state’s electoral vote. The Republican governor and top election official held firm to keep the certified results unchanged, but the phone call and implicit threats are potential violations of state law.
Then there’s the rape case in New York that won’t go away. Magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of raping her long before he became president, a charge that Trump denied. Then he proceeded to denounce her, so Carroll is suing him not for rape but for defamation.
Trump’s Justice Department defended him while he was in office, and you’d think the Biden administration’s DOJ would change tactics. But so far federal prosecutors seem more interested in protecting the status of a sitting president than allowing Trump to defend himself.
Judges have allowed the lawsuit to go forward, but there’s an interesting sidebar to the lawsuit. Supposedly there’s an article of her clothing that has Trump’s DNA on it, a la Monica Lewinsky’s infamous blue dress.
If such an article exists, it’s too late to prove Carroll’s rape charge, but could it be a factor in her suit claiming defamation?
Stay tuned. Trump may be fighting to keep his money and potentially his freedom in a matter of months.