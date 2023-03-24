Foster: Trying to make political hay

Over the years, Donald Trump has earned several derogatory monikers such as tax cheat, adulterer and lousy businessman who took bankruptcy protection at least four times.
However, the most appropriate title he’s recently been dubbed is supreme hypocrite for trying to make political hay from recent rail and banking disasters that he helped to engineer.
The fiery train derailment last month in East Palestine, Ohio, isn’t a direct result of Trump’s action, but it’s a cautionary warning about his attempt to undermine railroad safety.
Trump repealed several U.S. Department of Transportation rules implemented by President Barack Obama to improve rail safety. One of those rules required high-hazard cargo trains to use electronically controlled pneumatic brake technology by 2023.
Technically, the Norfolk Southern train that derailed may not have been classified as high-hazard, but the 5,000 residents of East Palestine are likely to disagree. The idiotic decision to burn off tons of flammable vinyl chloride and other toxic chemicals created severe air, ground and water pollution that forced thousands of locals from their homes.
Government agencies are still assessing the ecological damages while residents are facing perhaps years of health problems from skin, lung and eye issues caused by burning chemicals. Investigators have tested water and earth samples and ordered the railroad to clean up the disaster. Residents also are filing lawsuits asking for health care costs and reparations.
No sooner than the tank car fires were extinguished, Trump flew into town to deliver cartons of Trump-branded water bottles. It takes a certain level of gall to criticize President Joe Biden for not coming to see the disaster while Trump is trying to score political points. Instead, Biden’s administration was mobilizing health care and disaster relief for displaced residents.
But Trump wasn’t through with his display of audacity. Weeks after the Ohio train derailment, two banks failed, starting with the Silicon Valley Bank in California on March 10. Two days later, the collapse of New York’s Signature Bank sent shock waves through the global banking community.
Fearing contagion in the banking sector, the government moved to protect all the banks’ deposits. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has a limit of $250,000 on personal accounts, but the government proposed to cover even those accounts that exceed that amount. The federal government also is in talks with billionaire Warren Buffet to invest in large regional banks now under stress.
According to The Guardian newspaper, the banking fiasco reverberated in Washington. Trump’s criticism of the crisis was followed by Republicans and conservative media seeking to blame Biden for high interest rates. As an alternative, they improbably blamed Silicon Valley Bank’s socially “woke” agenda, but opponents saw this as a crude attempt to deflect from the bank’s risky investment in bonds.
The 2008 fiscal crisis, triggered by reckless lending in the housing market, led to tougher bank regulations during Obama’s first term. The 2010 Dodd-Frank Act ordered annual “stress tests” to examine how banks would perform during future economic downturns.
But after Trump was elected in 2016, his administration began unraveling regulations in banking and other industries. In 2018, with Republicans in control of both the House and Senate, Congress slashed some of these protections allowing banks with assets under $250 billion to forego stress testing.
Sen. Bernie Sanders was quoted in The Guardian saying the 2018 law led to the bank failures.
“Let’s be clear. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank is a direct result of an absurd 2018 bank deregulation bill signed by Donald Trump that I strongly opposed,” Sanders said.