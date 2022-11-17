Foster: Will Texas physicians leave over abortion decision?

Editor’s Note: This the first part of a two-part series on the repercussions of the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
Olgert Bardhi has a bright future ahead. As a first-year resident in internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwest Medical Center, he’ll be a full-fledged physician by 2025 in a nation facing a shortage of primary care doctors.
The trouble for Texas is that Bardhi is not sure he’ll remain here because of the state’s strict anti-abortion laws, according to a report in the Washington Post by Christopher Rowland.
Although Bardhi doesn’t provide abortion care now, laws limiting the procedure have created confusion and uncertainty over what treatments are legal for miscarriage and keep him from even advising pregnant patients on the option of abortion, he said.
Aiding and abetting an abortion in Texas also exposes doctors to civil lawsuits and criminal prosecution.
“It definitely does bother me,” Bardhi said. “If a patient comes in, and you can’t provide them the care you are suppose to for their well-being, maybe I shouldn’t practice here. The thought has crossed my mind.”
Bardhi’s uncertainty reflects a broader hesitancy among some doctors and medical students who are reconsidering career prospects in red states where laws governing abortion have changed rapidly since Roe v. Wade was struck down. That’s the consensus according to interviews with health-care professions and reproductive health advocates.
One large medical recruiting firm said it recently had 20 obstetrician-gynecologists turn down positions in red states because of abortion laws. This reluctance extends beyond those interested in providing abortion care, as laws meant to protect a fetus could open doctors up to new liabilities or limit their ability to practice.
At a minimum, red states have put themselves at disadvantage in the competition for crucial front-line providers, experts say.
One large health-care staffing firm, AMN Healthcare, said clients are having difficulty filling vacancies because some OB/GYN candidates won’t even consider opportunities in states with new or pending abortion bans.
Tom Florence, president of recruiting company Merritt Hawkins, said three candidates turned down recruiters for a single job in maternal fetal medicine in Texas.
“All three expressed fear they could be fined or lose their license for doing their jobs,” Florence said. Tellingly, none of the recruiters had encountered a single physician seeking to practice in a state because it had banned abortions.
In another example, a prospective doctor contacted by phone to fill a post in an antiabortion state simply told the recruiter ‘Roe versus Wade’ and hung up, he noted.
Florence said the shift has serious implications for small, rural hospitals which can afford only a small number or just one maternity specialist.
“They can deliver hundreds of babies each year and see thousands of patients,” he said. “The potential absence of one OB/GYN that might not be in their community, if not for the Supreme Court decision, is highly significant. The burden will be borne by the patients.”
“To talk to approximately 20 candidates (who) state they would decline to practice in these restrictive states, that is certainly a trend we are seeing, Florence said.
In a 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation survey, 75 percent of OB/GYNs said their practices do not provide abortions for the purpose of terminating a pregnancy. Yet broadly written abortion bans across the United States cast a chill on the broader practice of reproductive health.
In states without exception for the life and health of the woman, routine standards of care are being scrapped, according to mainstream physician leaders. They worry that limits on training new doctors will undermine recruitment of young talent and fertility treatments will be curbed.
They also anticipate that conservative legislatures will seek to impose bans on certain types of contraceptives including IUDs and Plan B medication. Most Republicans in the U.S, House voted last month against a measure protecting the right to contraception.
Next: Navigating the abortion ban minefield.