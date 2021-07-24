Gordon: Longview Regional remains steadfast in service to East Texas

I write today with hope for the future and gratitude for the resilience of our physician and provider team at Longview Regional Medical Center. The pandemic has demonstrated how interconnected we all are, the impact each one of us can have and the benefit of working together for a common cause.
We care deeply about our community and remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver safe, quality health care services.
The arc of life is always present in a hospital, but its frailty has been very clear throughout this pandemic. Tens of thousands of patients received the medical care they needed thanks to our physicians, nurses, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, lab techs, housekeepers, food service workers and other providers who have worked tirelessly to maintain a safe environment. Our family of caregivers put aside their personal fears and concerns and came to help every single day, with bravery and courage.
More than 2,200 babies took their first breaths and we celebrated with their families. More than 200,000 patients walked away in better shape than when they came in with less pain following a joint replacement, a heart beating in rhythm after receiving a pacemaker, or a smile of relief when their screening mammogram or colonoscopy was clear.
With pride and relief we have cheered hundreds of patients who left for home after beating COVID-19. But there have been times of sadness also, as our caregivers help patients transition at the end of life and comforted the loved ones who grieve for their loss.
Helping people get well and live healthier lives is rewarding work, and we are grateful for the trust every patient places in us. And we feel the continued support of the community as you’ve extended your thanks and encouragement through prayers, first responder parades, homemade signs, meals and so much more.
Led by our administrative team and the local community leaders and physicians who serve as members of our board of trustees, we are putting our resources toward increased medical services, facilities and technologies that are important to our patients.
This includes our new Cardiac Electrophysiology Lab that will extend the reach of our nationally recognized cardiac program to more patients in East Texas. Additionally, many of our physicians are now offering telemedicine, making it easier than ever for patients to see their doctor from the comfort of home.
We value our relationship with Longview and the East Texas communities. We are proud of the more than $6.7 million Longview Regional paid in tax dollars last yea rin support of critical infrastructure such as first responders, schools and roads. Wages and benefits for our provider team generate buying power for local goods and services and help drive the local economy. And we deliver care for our most vulnerable residents, last year providing more than $107 million of charity and uncompensated care.
As a community, hope is on the horizon as the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations has allowed us all to return to a closer sense of normalcy. Until the fight is complete, keep up the safe practices — wear a mask or face covering when appropriate, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands. By following these simple acts, we can do extraordinary things.