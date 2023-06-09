Guichelaar: Skyward trend of appraisals could prove disastrous

Property owners in Longview and across our state were once again treated this spring to the annual mailer from their appraisal districts. From cave to castle, we discovered that the values of our domiciles sustained unprecedented gains, some approximating those only begotten in Ponzi schemes.
According to the Dallas Business Journal, rate hikes averaged at least 36% statewide and in some places as much as 63%. But nationwide, the average property tax bill increased by just 19% over the past five years.
In Austin, promised legislation providing property tax relief ended up on the back burner but is now the focus of a special session called by our governor.
At the beginning of this year, Greg Abbott and our state lawmakers gloatingly announced a surplus of $32 billion.
“We must cut property taxes,” Abbott said in a statement. “During the regular session, we added $17.6 billion to cut property taxes. However, the Legislature could not agree on how to allocate funds to accomplish this goal. Texans want and need a path towards eliminating property taxes. The best way to do that is to direct property tax reduction dollars to cut school property tax rates.”
Meanwhile, in Longview, it is safe to assume that the great majority of homeowners do not intend to cash in on this seller’s market bonanza by auctioning off the farm. Instead, they are bracing for significant increases in property taxes. (And a not unlikely accompanying spike in home insurance premiums.)
According to Texas law, appraisal districts must approximate a home’s worth to the actual market value. But it appears that our local revenues and income levels have not kept pace with these extravagant gains. So, what gives? Well, prices are being driven up but not primarily because of the local economy.
It’s a trend, and if it continues, it could prove disastrous.
As an extreme example, let me tell you something that happened a while back.
Years ago, I took a taxi from Santa Fe to Albuquerque, New Mexico. The posted commercial ID caught my attention because it displayed the name of the cabdriver as Jon Schaefer. Considering my whereabouts and having read the novel “Shane,” I leaned forward and asked, “Are you related to Jack Schaefer, the author?” He nodded. “That’s my father.”
He went on to tell me that he was Jack’s son from his first marriage. He looked at me in his rearview mirror and called: “Shane, Shane, come back!!!”
We laughed.
But when I remarked that he lived in a beautiful town, Jon shook his head and told me he no longer did.
“Why is that?” I asked.
“Several reasons,” he said, “Oprah Winfrey and Tom Cruise among some.” He went on to explain that movie stars and other rich and famous had bought so many properties that real estate had skyrocketed to the point where numerous Santa Feans, himself included, no longer could afford the taxes and were forced to leave town.
Like others, Jon lived in a mobile home outside of the city limits. He sarcastically pointed out that the low lying location of his trailer park put it conveniently out of sight so it didn’t spoil the view for the folks in town.
To a lesser degree, our town is experiencing a similar thing. Running into people from the east and west coasts who now call Longview home is turning into a regular occurrence. My new neighbor from California grossly overpaid for an investment rental property but could not believe his good luck. He’s looking for more of the same “incredible” deals.
No, I am not encouraging anyone to start brandishing “We don’t take kindly to strangers in these here parts” bumper stickers. But I do recommend always questioning and protesting the appraised values they bestow upon us. Not doing so is exactly the same as not voting.
And even though the folks at the appraisal district, in my experience, are courteous and sensible professionals, the Appraisal Review Board is an independent group, people like you and me, who will listen and consider your arguments. In the end, their decision on your behalf stands and overrides that of the agency.
While the official 2023 deadline to file a protest has passed, KLTV reported that anyone can still call the appraisal district and set up an appointment to discuss matters.
And then there’s always next year because in all likelihood, we have not yet seen the end of these fiscal crescendos.