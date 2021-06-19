McAlister: Death's smiling mask

“For pride is spiritual cancer: it eats up the very possibility of love, or contentment, or even common sense.”
— C. S. Lewis
The powers that be in our society incessantly remind us that June is Pride Month. U.S. sports teams, eager to get on the woke train, bear the insignia. All manner of corporate entities put the rainbow flag front and center. And of course, that flag now flies at our embassies around the world, alongside the Stars and Stripes. This speaks volumes about our priorities today, and I would dare to contend that it does not, under the aspect of eternity, put us in the best of lights.
A feature in a recent issue of USA Today explored an aspect of All Things Pride that I was previously unaware of, that there is not just one, but actually several pride flags. (“How many can you name?”)
A half-page of “the nation’s newspaper” was devoted to depicting and explaining the various flags representing different subsets of what I would call the Alphabet Coalition (gender fluid, pansexual, etc.), and, naturally, their readership was expected to lap it up.
I was stunned by this example of what passes for journalism nowadays, even granting that USA Today has long been known for tailoring its content to the lowest common denominator; not for nothing has it been dubbed “McPaper.”
Still, the moral and intellectual impoverishment of a newspaper and its readers serves as a microcosm of what much of America, and the West in general, has become.
The emergence of “pride” and identity politics in general confirms my suspicion that 21st century America has become a nation of navel-gazers, obsessed with our own idiosyncrasies and unable to see ourselves as members of natural families and communities. It is an illustration of former Vice President Al Gore’s faux translation of e pluribus unum: “Out of one, many.”
We have become a rootless and fragmented populace, just so many individual atoms wandering about. We have internalized Henry Ford’s infamous remark that “history is bunk,” but then we know so little history to begin with. Christ enjoined us to love our neighbors as ourselves, but we have reduced morality to the odd slogan, “Be a nice human,” which makes for a charming T-shirt, but one suspects it often translates to merely, “Don’t upset my applecart.”
Perhaps we should view the flags showcased by USA Today as the 21st-century substitute for family crests or coats of arms. Apparently for some, they serve as an attempt at a replacement for the healthy, integral sense of family belonging they never had. Or perhaps they are in essence a sad example of modern narcissism. In any event, the celebration of gender fluidity and similar forms of confusion will prove to be a dead end and represent the abysmal decadence of a civilization in which marriage as a social institution is imperiled, abortion is considered sacrosanct by our elites, puberty blockers are routinely given to children by physicians and in which human beings are no longer reproducing themselves at replacement levels.
It might seem harsh to some to recognize this phenomena as a manifestation of the culture of death, since it wears a smiling mask. But to echo Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”: “… one may smile, and smile, and be a villain.” Conversely, the truth may make us miserable before it sets us free. But such freedom is worth it.