McAlister: 'God bless us, every one'

When I saw and read Kenneth Schuler’s recent diatribe (“SB 3 all about rewriting history”, Dec. 19), my mind was provoked, but I was somewhat hesitant to respond. Schuler’s piece was so poorly argued and badly executed that I was not sure it deserved the dignity of a rebuttal. But I also considered that many Texans may be uninformed about his alleged target, a piece of legislation passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Abbott which, among other things, attempts to protect Texas public schools from the ravages of critical race theory, a toxic ideology which has spread like wildfire from the universities to corporate HR departments to the military to our health bureaucracies and yes, in public schools across the country.
Unfortunately, Schuler, instead of addressing the bill’s substance, essentially attacks a straw man, wrestles him to the ground and beats him to a rather unbloody pulp. It was a bit unpleasant to encounter his piece during the Christmas season, as I preferred to write about something else. But perhaps there are many ways to advance peace on earth and goodwill toward men.
I recently read the engrossed version of Senate Bill 3 on the Internet. Though like every piece of human legislation it is imperfect, it appeared to me quite reasonable. So I am at a loss to find the origins of Mr. Schuler’s apoplexy.
“Our majority says they don’t want history taught in schools as it happened,” he complained. They don’t? Who says that? Needless to say, he quotes no one on this but expects his audience to take his word for it.
The actual text of the bill doesn’t bear this out. It addresses civic education and assumes some continuity with previous laws concerning “essential knowledge and skills.” It promotes the teaching of “the fundamental moral, political, entrepreneurial and intellectual foundations of the American experiment in self-government,” along with the teaching of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, the Federalist Papers and excerpts from Tocqueville’s Democracy in America.
In addition, according to the bill, students should know the significance of the 13th, 14th and 19th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, “the complexity of the historic relationship between Texas and Mexico; and ... the diversity of the Hispanic population in Texas.” This does not seem to me to be an example of keeping Texas students in the depths of ignorance.
Schuler asserts, without supporting evidence, that “SB 3 limits how race, slavery and history are taught in Texas. You don’t rewrite history because you don’t like the way it turned out!” This is crass insinuation and hysteria and evidence that our public education system is in need of much improvement.
What the bill does make emphatic is that teachers and other school officials shall not inculcate the idea that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex” or that “an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously,” or should be discriminated against for those reasons or feel guilt for characteristics beyond his or her control. Moreover, the text of the bill makes clear that it is not about muzzling teachers’ ability to teach but to keep them from being enlisted into the ranks of propagandists.
“What happened to common sense?” Schuler moans.
I wondered the same thing as I read his column, which seemed to be devoid of it. About the only factual statement found in it was his assertion that the GOP is the Party of Lincoln, a phrase he used ironically, suggesting that its current members are merely old Dixiecrats who probably keep a white robe or two in their closets.
I’m sure Mr. Schuler felt he needed to blow off some steam, but sadly he did not do much for the cause of civil discourse. Nonetheless, I wish him a happy and prosperous 2022, and my prayer is that prudence, love, honor and integrity will overcome our baser instincts in the coming year.
And as Tiny Tim would say, “God bless us, every one.”