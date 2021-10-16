McAlister: Looking for the road to renewal

I have noticed with increasing frequency a two-word message, communicated both aurally and visually, which quite literally screams at you: “F____ Biden.”
Alert readers may have noticed this phenomenon showing itself in odd places, from retail store parking lots to NASCAR races. Frustration with the Biden-Harris presidency is palpable, and objectively speaking, is quite justified. The southern border is now open, unlawfully. We are enduring the spectacle of a wizened president who is increasingly not in command of his mental faculties and appears to be a puppet of certain power-hungry forces.
The administration he “leads” has been busy spending, and intending to spend, several trillion dollars we don’t have, paying folks not to work, introducing arguably unconstitutional national vaccine mandates, and announcing its intention to investigate, via the FBI, concerned parents at schoolboard meetings who are troubled by the curricula shaped by CRT and transgender ideologies being foisted upon their children.
The withdrawal of our forces from Afghanistan, though in itself long overdue, was attended by utter disaster and dishonor. These events have been disheartening and anger-inducing.
I do not believe the obscene expression I alluded to at this column’s beginning represents the way most opponents of the Biden-Harris administration would express themselves, and it is safe to say it should not. But at the same time, I fear it is not miniscule either. It is a sign of, among other things, the deteriorating vocabulary of a good number of Americans, as well as the complete lack of, and even disdain for, any trace of civility.
The phrase, of course, is not an argument or even a coherent idea. I fail to see how anyone printing or voicing this sentiment could entertain the idea that expressing it would produce positive change in any degree. But that may be beside the point.
The previous president, famously derided as “Orange Man Bad,” did much to shake up and realign American politics, drawing to the Republican Party many working-class and non-college educated folk. In many ways this was laudatory, as elites in both major parties had too long neglected a notable portion of the American electorate who felt their needs were not being met.
But the populist enthusiasms encouraged by Donald J. Trump also had a downside in the form of crude and uncivil language and behavior by some of his boosters. At the same time, this can be seen as merely the flip side of the moral nihilism and cultural leftism which the Democratic Party leadership has been promoting for decades. I feel fairly confident that the most recent purveyors of the “F bomb” did not receive a classical education growing up. The cultural rot we have been experiencing transcends party boundaries.
In the midst of this moral, cultural and political freefall, it is worth our time to recover our bearings by, among other things, revisiting our past. George Washington, whose portrait remains on our dollar bills and whose name is retained by our nation’s capital, neared the end of his second presidential term with grave concerns for our future.
In his farewell address (1796), he reminded the young nation of its foundations. “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness —these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens. ... Where is the security for property, for reputation, for life, if the sense of religious obligation desert the oaths which are the instruments of investigation in courts of justice?”
It is a fair question, even today when the “Father of his Country,” like many, many others, has fallen prey to “cancel culture.” Simply making it up as we go along will not save us. The road to renewal requires us to recognize that there is a God, and we are not Him.