McAlister: Looking past the lies of our present age

“We do not have to visit a madhouse to find disordered minds; our planet is the mental institution of the universe.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
“Why can’t a woman be more like a man?” — Professor Henry Higgins in “My Fair Lady”
Recently, the U.S. Senate held confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown-Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.
At one point, Sen. Marsha Blackburn. R-Tenn., cognizant of the revolutionary whirlwinds blowing through our postmodern culture, dared to ask Judge Jackson, “What is a woman?”
Jackson replied that she was unable to give a precise answer since she was not a biologist. This was quite revealing in terms of the times in which we live. Since when have only trained biologists been able to answer the most basic of biological questions? Of course, the fact that the question had to be asked at all speaks volumes about the dissolution long underway in our society.
Be that as it may, I am sure that Jackson knows full well what a woman is, since that is one half of President Biden’s stated rationale for appointing her to begin with.
A simple definition of “woman” would be: an adult human female with a set of XX chromosomes.
Generally speaking, sight alone can enable someone to recognize a woman in most cases, and it usually takes much effort to disguise that fact. But we live in strange and perilous times. A whole movement in the last couple of generations has arisen which is dedicated to muddling sexual differences, and recent events have illustrated the consequences of that campaign.
A biological male, who did not compete well against his male peers, undergoes gender transitioning, and ends up victorious in a women’s collegiate swimming competition. A teenage girl is raped by a “transgender” youth in a girls’ restroom in a Virginia public school. Male prisoners in California identify as female and are admitted to female prisons, resulting in some pregnancies. And scandalously, it has become increasingly routine practice for medical practitioners to mutilate physically healthy children and adolescents for the sake of “gender affirmation.” In all these cases, basic facts of life are willfully being ignored, all in the name of diversity, inclusion and equity.
Much of our sexual and gender confusion today is powered by the exaltation of the autonomous self, at the expense of our natural obligations to family and others, let alone to God. It is also linked to a sort of neo-gnostic denigration of the human body. Mind and body are not seen as unified, but bodies are seen as mere appendages of the mind, and often a nuisance.
SIECUS, the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States, exercises enormous influence over sex education curricula in public schools. Found in its literature is the declaration that “Gender identity refers to a person’s internal sense of being male, female, or a combination of these” and “people’s understanding of their gender identity may change over the course of their lifetimes.” The clear implication is that there is no fixed point on which we can ground our understanding of who we are, beyond our ever-shifting, subjective feelings. This sort of thinking results in the absurd conversations we are now forced to endure over “preferred pronouns” and in the infamous “Gender Unicorn” (look it up).
One can hope that a future age will have recovered its bearings and that its historians will express bafflement at the depths to which our (often willful) delusions led us. As for now, it is clear that the sexual revolution has produced numerous victims, and that they need help. We must never forget that, despite the lies of our present age, without the complementarity of male and female, you and I would not exist.
Indeed, without the continuance of natural marriage between man and woman, and the begetting of children, human society has no future. It’s as simple as that.