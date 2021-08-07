McAlister: Modern capitalism not inherently conservative

It may seem counterintuitive to some readers of this column to discover that modern capitalism is not inherently conservative. But I will dare to suggest that this is the case.
Such were among my thoughts as I read Waco-based economist M. Ray Perryman’s recent contribution (Forum, July 31) that referred to a CNBC report in which Texas ranked fourth in the nation in terms of the best states in which to do business, after Virginia, North Carolina and Utah.
Fourth place out of 50 does not seem so bad, but Perryman goes on to bemoan that, at least according to CNBC, Texas ranks 33rd in terms of educational status.
He shows his hand, though, when he says that “The worst performance was in life, health and inclusion,” the sin against inclusion typified by what he calls “current and proposed restrictions on voting and LGBTQ rights.”
This lament seems to refer to the state legislature’s recent attempts to advance bills which require common-sense protections against election fraud (while actually increasing early voting days and hours) and also to protect women’s sports from the predations of biological males posing as female, a situation unthinkable until very recent times.
Perryman assures us that because of these purportedly retrograde measures (along with such things as low COVID vaccination rates), “the economic stakes are in the hundreds of billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of jobs (not to mention the sheer human dignity)”; meanwhile the current regime in D.C. has been printing and spending unprecedented trillions of dollars to, among other things, effectively pay people not to work. This last item seems to have escaped Perryman’s notice.
I took a closer look at CNBC’s chart online. All 50 states are scored on 85 metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness. The article states, “Each category is weighted based on how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials ... our study ranks the states based on the attributes they use to sell themselves.”
Though the study ranks Texas 49th in terms of “life, health and inclusion,” it is ranked first in terms of workforce, and tenth in cost of doing business. Minnesota earns fourth place in inclusion, but ranks 42nd in cost of doing business. Vermont ranks number one in inclusion, but 38th in business costs, 46th in infrastructure, and — note — 50th, dead last, in its workforce metric. All of this leads me to conclude that the progressive obsession with “inclusivity,” as they understand it, may be misplaced as a business model. Corporate virtue-signaling has its limits.
Again, if we are to credit CNBC’s survey, an overall ranking of Texas at fourth place out of 50 is rather good. But we have been warned by some, Perryman apparently among them, that disaster looms on the horizon if Texas does not, after their fashion, mend its ways and hop on board the Woke Express.
But I am not persuaded that the priorities of those who run corporate behemoths such as Apple and Amazon should be taken up by Texas business people, or by ordinary Texans in general. Our understanding and vision of a healthy republic and the good society need not be shaped by the likes of Jeff Bezos — or, for that matter, Ray Perryman.