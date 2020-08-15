Pickering: Stand up against the STAAR

After reading the comments from online readers (July 31) regarding STAAR testing and the letter to the editor (Aug. 6) from Barbara Williams, I am encouraged that more parents/grandparents are beginning to understand the toxic learning environment that is a result of the STAAR test (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness).
The state of Texas (politicians) contracted with a company called Educational Testing Service in New Jersey beginning in the 2011-12 school year. The cost to Texas taxpayers is $90 million annually.
I taught in elementary education a total of 36 years, the last 32 of which were at an at-risk elementary school in Klein ISD in the Houston area. I was hired for a third grade position (which I loved until the new STAAR test began).
I took an opportunity to move to second grade (no STAAR) and discovered the same “indoctrination “ was in place in the lower grades, so when I was offered a position for reading intervention, working with small groups, I jumped at the chance. I was considered “support” staff when the state-mandated test time rolled around, and I administered it to one of many small groups of “special needs” students ... different set of rules and testing. This, as it turned out, was even more egregious to my senses. I watched my students endure this test and wondered how we ever got to this point!
The website for STAAR states the following: “Most students will have two to four testing days during the school year.” If only this were true. Our entire year was spent teaching to a test that was the impetus for more testing, testing, testing!
District and school administrators kept coming up with more ways to test what might or could be on the STAAR. Attention that would have been focused on so many great learning activities for elementary students now focused on an “unproven” high-stakes test.
Teachers weren’t motivated to do their best; they were intimidated, humiliated and threatened in clever ways concerning how to raise those scores. Here’s one example. District administrators came up with a weekly meeting for teachers from each grade level to meet with building administrators or district administrators for an hour and a half to “plan.” We were excited to think that we might have this extra time together to coordinate activities for our grade level. Turns out, it was just one more STAAR strategy. The walls of our meeting room were covered in reams of paper displaying test scores. More discussions regarding testing and more intimidation. That happened every week for the remainder of the year.
So how did we get to this ugly place where a single test has consumed our public schools and destroyed the heart and soul of teaching and learning? It’s called “politics,” and my opinion is that when government (state or federal) becomes too involved and controlling in local school districts, conformity takes over and we all lose — but no one loses more than our students.
Teachers are unable to speak publicly about the negative effects of the STAAR for fear of losing their jobs. Take a private poll of all public schools teachers in the state regarding the STAAR, and I’ll bet a retirement check that over 95% (maybe more) would like to see this one go up in flames. Who came up with the idea that any elementary student should be subjected to a two-to-three hour test?
How could we allow this to become so all-consuming that many students actually become physically ill the night before testing. Who decided that this particular test would determine whether or not your child/student would be successful in the future? And why the secrecy associated with STAAR?
Teachers have no power to make this test go away. I do believe that the superintendents in the state, as a group, do have the power to pressure our politicians and the Texas Education Agency. Shame on them for not standing up long ago for our teachers and students.
The more knowledge the public has about the negative impact of this state-mandated STAAR on our youth, the more taxpayers we will have to call their legislators and Gov. Greg Abbott to inform them that this test is wrong for Texas’ public education.