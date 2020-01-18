Foster: An ironic twist on Trump's military budget grab

A funny thing happened on the way to building Donald Trump’s border wall in Texas. In an ironic twist, Trump is facing a surprising legal hurdle that House Republicans enacted in 2014 when they were targeting President Obama’s budget powers.
According to an article published last month in Politico, it all began when former Texas Republican Rep. John Culbertson feared the Obama administration would cut funding to space programs. Congress, then under Republican control in both chambers, passed legislation to prevent Obama from reducing or eliminating budget requests unless authorized by Congress.
The next year, the law was amended to add the word “increase” along with “reduce or eliminate” funding. So what started as a narrow issue of space funding then was incorporated as Section 739 into the government-wide Consolidated Appropriations Act passed last February.
Meanwhile, Trump turned to the military construction budget to secure funds for his much-hyped border wall, which he promised Mexico would pay for. He declared a national emergency to access $3.6 billion appropriated for military construction projects to augment the $1.4 billion passed by Congress for wall building.
That action prompted a federal lawsuit by El Paso County and a local nonprofit agency. And Judge David Briones is using the language of the appropriations act to rule Trump’s attempt to secure funds from the military budget was illegal.
In October, one section of Briones’ ruling was entitled “Defendant’s Use of Funds to Build a Border Wall Violates the Consolidated Appropriations Act.” The judge stated that the act constituted a fully grounded appropriations bill under the Constitution and therefore he attached greater weight to the words of Section 739.
In other words, Trump would need congressional approval to transfer funds despite his national emergency declaration. Briones followed up that ruling with an injunction last month prohibiting the administration from using any of the $3.6 billion for wall construction.
Politico noted that Briones was careful to apply his order only to top officials and not Trump himself. He also steered clear of the U.S. Supreme Court and made no attempt to hinder the administration from tapping into a second fund for $2.5 billion set aside for “counter-drug activity.”
Trump has proposed to funnel $7.2 billion through the same military construction accounts — $3.6 billion to cover the shortfall he created in 2019 and another $3.6 billion to again be moved into border wall construction this year. None of this is expected to pass.
In fact, the administration may rue the day it decided to use the military budget as a way to fund the wall. That’s because the military construction bill is among the most parochial of all the annual appropriation measures. The dollars are broken down in great detail by project — each yielding a tangible result for lawmakers trying to pump money into their home districts.
Mindful of political ramifications, the Pentagon is sensitive about consulting Congress before making big changes. Internal management rules issued by the Department of Defense are quite detailed to guide the requests it makes to congress to shift funds between accounts.
All this went by the wayside when Trump invoked his emergency powers to take the money outright. Back in Congress, enough Senate Republicans had joined Democrats in a revolt causing an impasse over Trump’s 2020 budget for the same account.
The White House was betting the opposite — that military construction funds are so popular among lawmakers that Democrats would swallow some added wall funding. That hasn’t been true, Politico reported.
In fact, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations committee feared that a proposed Democratic amendment to block future transfers for the wall would peel off enough Republican voters to prevail in committee. Such a loss would cost him leverage going forward so the military construction bill never came up before the committee.
