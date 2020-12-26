Foster: Biden will bring change in foreign relations

The 2020 presidential election is officially over despite Donald Trump’s repeated efforts to persuade federal courts to keep him in office. The electoral college voted 306 for Joe Biden and 232 for Trump, who has yet to concede the election, still falsely claiming that massive voter fraud denied him a second term.
Trump hasn’t said if he’ll attend the Jan. 20 inauguration of Biden and Kamala Harris, hinting that he may use the occasion to announce another run for the White House in 2024.
Just great. That’s all we need to unite a divided country — the specter of zombie Donald Trump holding big rallies across the nation may be the basis of a new “Walking Dead” television series.
While Trump may be wildly popular with a minority of Americans (he lost the popular vote by 7 million), he doesn’t have much respect or even use for other national leaders aside from a few dictators that he admires.
Trump’s days as president, however, are rapidly ticking off, and no one will be happier to see Trump exit the world stage than these leaders. Actually, he may have a few despot buddies like Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin that will be sorry to see him go.
Trump wanted to make a splash on his foreign trips. One of his first international visits was to Saudi Arabia where he held a sword and bopped up and down like a bobbing cork. It was hilarious. Why he didn’t first visit members of NATO, America’s most important alliance, lends some folks to believe he was indebted to Saudi lenders as much as he is to the Russians. After all, he wanted to build shiny new Trump Towers in both countries.
Barack Obama was cheered wildly on his trips to Europe as a new style of leader who was open to engagement and dialogue with our allies. Trump, however, shows up on a state visit to the United Kingdom and is criticized for his lack of courtesy to the queen of England. He also went to France early in his administration and came away with the big idea for a grand military parade in Washington, D.C., like Bastille Day parade in Paris.
Thanks (not), President Macron, for giving Trump the idea to waste millions on a parade designed to appease his vanity.
One observer of the Washington scene says the world is waiting for “a Biden administration to come in.” Retired Navy Adm. William McRaven, who commanded the SEAL raid that killed Osama bin Laden, gave those remarks in a recent interview on ABC News’ “This Week” program.
McRaven, who later became chancellor of the University of Texas system, also discussed the challenges facing Biden and his national security team following the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist purportedly carried out by Israeli forces.
Iran’s supreme leader promised revenge for the assassination, just as Iran did when Trump ordered the assassination of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ commanding general. Iran launched a missile attack on a U.S. military installation in Iraq in retaliation that injured more than a dozen soldiers with explosive concussions. Analysts said Iran did not target troop housing areas to avoid loss of life that would have triggered retaliation by the U.S.
“The Iranians don’t want to go to war with us. We don’t want to go to war with Iran. So everybody needs to do the best they can to kind of lower the temperature and try not to get this into an escalation mode,” McRaven said.
He said Biden may have difficulty keeping a campaign promise to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal to keep that nation from developing nuclear weapons. The U.S. along with China, Russia and other major powers signed the treaty in President Obama’s tenure. That accord was one of several treaties Trump cancelled in his “America First” policy.
On the positive side, McRaven said world leaders see a Biden administration as an improvement in foreign relations.
“The concerns the international community has had for quite some time is that President Trump isn’t a coalition builder. He doesn’t believe in alliances,” McRaven noted. “The problem is if we don’t abide by our own treaties … then who in the international community is going to want to partner with us in the future?”
McRaven said he thought Trump was playing a “short game” by ditching our alliances. He said he hoped Biden would strengthen our coalitions that would produce better results in the long run.