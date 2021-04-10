Foster: China's drug monopoly threatens U.S.

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series on the dangers of imported drugs from China.
And now, a word of praise for the Trump Administration.
Yes, longtime readers of News-Journal may think this is a misprint given my anti-Trump stance over the past five years, but some recent information has come to light that gives credit to the previous administration for protecting American consumers.
“Over the past 30 years, the United States has become exceedingly dependent on the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for generic drugs, which account for about 90 percent of the medicine used in civilian, military and VA health-care facilities,” stated Rosemary Gibson in a commentary published in the March issue of The American Legion magazine.
Gibson is co-author of a study, “China RX: Exposing the Risks of America’s Dependence on China for Medicine.” The study found that China supplies 10% of generic drugs to the U.S. and is rapidly increasing its market share.
The PRC’s biggest footprint is in making the chemical compounds in generic and brand-name drugs. Thousands of our medicines are made with chemical-starting materials and ingredients from China.
China’s aggressive drive to dominate the pharmaceutical industry is a direct threat to national security and economic growth in the U.S. The last American penicillin plant closed in 2004 after Chinese companies formed a cartel, fixed prices, controlled supply and sold it on the global market at below-market prices.
The same tactic was used to force the closure of the last U.S. factories that made aspirin and vitamin C. This is China’s playbook to drive U.S. and other companies out of business. And the prime backer for this playbook is the Chinese communist government.
The U.S. has virtually no capacity to make other antibiotics for ear infections in children, bronchitis, strep throat, pneumonia, septis and anthrax exposure. As a nation, we will depend on an adversary for antidotes, Gibson said.
China doesn’t need to hack our electric grid to take down the U.S. In early 2020 during a peak period of hospitalization for COVID-19, the PRC threatened to withhold medicines from the U.S. If China actually carried out that threat, it would be an efficient way to destabilize and demoralize a population, Gibson wrote.
Another area of concern is China’s safety record on a range of products from wood flooring to dog food. China is a manufacturer of thousands of products where lax safety inspections have allowed toxic goods exported to the U.S.
Flooring products that were made with formaldehyde sickened thousands of U.S. consumers until the products were pulled for inventories. The products were fraudulently labeled with a California safety inspection sticker, meaning it met the state’s strict safety requirements.
China has a history of defective products as well as manufacturing fake luxury goods like watches and handbags. Counterfeit goods create financial losses for luxury brands, but toxic products can be life threatening.
A prime example was gypsum wallboard imported from China for home construction about 20 years ago. People living in new homes began having an array of illnesses so severe they were forced to move out of their houses. Inspectors determined poisonous chemicals were manufactured into the wallboards that were so toxic that it was caused hardware to tarnish black.
Homeowners faced with tens of thousands of dollars in home repairs sued and collected damages from manufacturers and importers.
Drug manufacturing in China isn’t exempt from shoddy practices. Nearly 15 years ago, hundreds of Americans died from lethal contamination in a commonly used blood thinner in hospitals, heparin, that came from China. The Food and Drug Administration discovered that a fake substitute was used instead of the more expensive authentic product in an economically motivated scheme.
In early 2020, the FDA recalled all inspectors at drug manufacturing facilities around the world to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic. The future of FDA inspections in China remains in jeopardy to ensure manufacturers meet strict U.S. standards.
In addition, the U.S. State Department advises Americans traveling in China that they could be detained and barred from exiting the country. Without these inspections, the threat of unregulated medicines entering the U.S. escalates risks to the safety of the nation’s drug supply.
Next week: The need to ramp up domestic drug production.