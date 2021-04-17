Foster: Domestic production of medicines key to our health future

Editor’s note: This is the second part of a two-part series on the dangers of imported drugs from China.
Imported drugs from China pose a health and economic risk for American consumers, according to Rosemary Gibson, who co-authored a study titled “China Rx: Exposing the Risk of America’s Dependence on China for Medicine.”
As China supplies a growing share of American generic drugs, more U.S. drug manufacturing plants are shutting down, Gibson noted.
In December, a facility in Morgantown, West Virginia, once owned by the U.S.-headquartered generics firm Mylan, announced it was closing. An estimated 1,500 jobs will be cut at the plant that once employed 3,000 people. It is one of hundreds that have been torn down or abandoned in the past two decades.
China’s generic drug companies are heavily subsidized by their government. China’s industrial policy has been to invest billions of dollars in drug manufacturing so it can achieve its aim to become the pharmacy of the world. In other words, U.S. and other Western drug manufacturers aren’t competing with each other but with the Chinese government.
The danger of outsourcing our drug supply became evident last year when the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the world. Ironically, the source of the virus was in Wuhan, China, which is a major drug manufacturing hub that was shut down in the opening months of the pandemic.
In response, at least 70 nations, including the U.S. and half of the countries in the European Union, banned exports of essential drugs to keep for use by their own people. For instance, Italy banned exporting of propofol, a sedative administered to people hospitalized with the virus and on ventilators.
America’s national repository of essential drugs and medical supplies, the Strategic National Stockpile, was found woefully short of drugs as well the personal protective equipment (PPE) needed by front-line health workers caring for coronavirus victims. Investigators found that much of the PPE equipment was sold to the U.S. by Chinese companies, and some of it was later discovered to be counterfeit.
The strategic reserve was never designed to stockpile enough products to supply the entire U.S. health care system. It was established to respond to local emergencies such as hurricanes. Also, stockpiles don’t work in a pandemic when they have to be replenished with medicines made in other counties.
Domestic production of essential generics and the components to make them is the only solution to ensure the U.S. has the medicines it needs when it needs them.
Last August, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for the reduced dependence on foreign manufacturers for essential drugs. The order requires the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Defense and the VA to prioritize the purchase of essential generic drugs produced in the U.S.
It also directs them to sign long-term contracts with domestic companies. This provision gives manufacturers the certainty needed to invest in facilities and strengthen the industrial base. In this way, American taxpayers will support good-paying jobs at home rather than help China gain more geopolitical leverage.
In Congress, more than 50 bills have been introduced to lessen or end U.S. dependence on China and other countries for essential drugs. Some would require the Department of Defense to prioritize procurement of U.S.-made generic drugs. As of now, only the VA has authority to negotiate drug prices with manufacturers, but many are calling for the government to allow Medicare and Medicaid to also negotiate drug prices.
As for drug costs, there’s a common perception that U.S.-made drugs will cost more, but that’s not necessarily true, according to Gibson. When she researched the cost at a local pharmacy to refill a 90-day supply of a common generic blood pressure medication, she found the cost to be $157.50.
When she inquired about the cost to make that drug, the manufacture was paid $1. Where does the other $156.50 go? To middlemen who hammer down the manufacturers to keep more margin for themselves.
Clearly, there’s a lot of room to negotiate directly with manufacturers to bring down the cost of generic drugs.