Foster: Elect a clown, expect a circus

It’s now official. President Donald Trump will face an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House of Representatives voted two articles of impeachment on Wednesday, but the question of when the trial will be conducted is now in doubt.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn’t announced when the articles will be sent to the Senate for a trial presided by Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. Pundits say Pelosi is holding out for negotiated terms for trial procedures favored by the House.
While most Americans are nonplussed about the expected impeachment, the nation’s capitol is all atwitter over only the third impeachment trial in the 230 years since the U.S. Constitution was adopted. Richard Nixon wasn’t impeached because he resigned in 1974 after the U.S. House Judiciary Committee voted to approve impeachment articles, but before the full House could vote on the articles.
The bipartisan case against Nixon is a far cry from the current situation with representatives voting strictly along party lines to impeach Trump. The vote was as sharply divided as the nation is over a buffoonish chief executive who commands loyalty in the Republican ranks just as fierce as Hitler had with Germany’s Nazis.
Trump supporters are using his words to describe the impeachment effort, calling it a witch hunt and a waste of taxpayer dollars. I saw an editorial cartoon recently that depicted a toilet flushing taxpayer dollars because the GOP-controlled Senate will never vote to convict Trump on these charges.
Pro-impeachment supporters, however, say there’s a lot more at stake in this process even if Trump’s acquittal is a foregone conclusion. Someone has to stand for the rule of law, integrity and. most importantly, respect for the constitutional oath that Trump and every other administration official takes upon entering office.
At the heart of the impeachment charges is Trump’s attempt to subvert the 2020 presidential election by seeking a foreign government’s assistance to conduct a sham investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden. Foreign influence into our domestic affairs is one of the worst fears our Founding Fathers had when drafting the Constitution.
Even worse than asking a foreign government for dirt on a political opponent, Trump put a hold on $391 million in military assistance to Ukraine while Russian infiltrators hold territory in eastern parts of the country. Withholding military assistance literally meant Ukraine forces losing their lives fighting Russian soldiers.
Trump defenders say there was no “quid pro quo” because the investigation never happened and the money was ultimately released to Ukraine. That only happened after Congress and the media began asking questions about the hold. Then Trump fabricated a phone call saying, “I want nothing” in regard to the Ukraine shakedown, although there are no records of such a call.
Trump is acting the part of a Russian agent and this is just the latest episode. In his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin several months after Trump’s inauguration, he supposedly pressed Putin on the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 election. All 17 U.S. intelligence agencies said Russia undoubtedly interfered in the election, but Trump came away from the meeting saying he believed Putin’s claim that Russia did not interfere.
His lapdog behavior toward Russia leads some commentators to believe Russia has leverage on Trump. I don’t put much credence in the so-called pee tape, but it’s far more likely the president is in debt to Russian banks and oligarchs. We won’t know the truth of that until he releases his tax returns and he’s fighting that effort tooth and nail.
Even if Trump is successful in hiding his taxes while in office, you can bet the next Democratic president will order the IRS to release them.
At this point, however, Trump must care nothing about his legacy. He may escape conviction on impeachment charges but he can’t escape the judgment of history. I believe his name will be regarded with such disdain that Donald Jr. should forget his pipe dream of running for the White House.
Finally, I want to reply to a fellow Carthage resident, Doris Hollister, who sent similar letters to the Panola Watchman and News-Journal criticizing Democrats and the investigations into Trump’s impeachable actions.
She asks, “What is wrong with the people of America? The circus going on in Washington is pathetic!”
My answer: When you elect a clown, you can expect a circus!