Foster: Elitist programs? Look to the 'red scare'

My friend Buddy Bankhead at last has agreed to one idea that I’ve been expounding — change is coming to America whether he likes it or not. And he’s right to urge people’s participation in civic affairs from the school house to the courthouse and city hall.
In Panola County, our elected and appointed officials are responsive to their constituents. They also are good stewards of public funds and try to keep taxes at the lowest level while servicing the vital needs of the community. Taxes are necessary to fund law enforcement, good roads and general government. And seldom is a local bond issue defeated at the polls when taxpayers see the value in the proposition.
I want to give a special shout out for the excellent water and sewer system in Carthage. Years ago, former City Manager Charles Thomas was an expert at obtaining grants to fund improvements in the city’s infrastructure. That good work continues today as the city is making plans for a new round of renovations in these departments.
Contrast that with what we see almost weekly on local television news. Many small towns in Texas and particularly in Louisiana announce boil notices because of faulty water systems. Those localities failed to make the necessary investments until a major problem arises and they’re forced to make costly and untimely repairs. That even applies to some bigger cities like Shreveport, which has been under court orders for years to improve water and sewer systems.
Buddy’s latest complaint is against “critical race theory,” a topic that many educational experts have trouble defining. It sound like a bad idea, so the typical attitude is, “We’re a’gin it.” Yet it’s the perfect prop for ambitious politicians like Ron DeSantis to climb aboard and rack up political points on another wedge issue.
Buddy, if and when these elitist ideas surface in Panola County, you’re welcome to sound the alarm. But I trust local educators to fulfill their task to teach the basics and offer diversified curriculum tracts for both college-bound and work-bound students. Their goal is to prepare youngsters for successful careers and let them enjoy a variety of extracurricular activities to have both learning and fun along the way.
So what are we to do about these so-called elitist programs looming on the horizon? This sounds familiar to the “red scare” of the 1950s when alarmists claimed the country was infiltrated by communists. To be sure, communists have been in America for decades, but as a distinct minority. They have freedom of speech and assembly, but fear-mongers like J. Edgar Hoover used the FBI to make them a much bigger issue than if he had left them to their delusional dreams of a workers’ utopia.
Instead, Congress held hearings by the House Un-American Activities Committee, a panel that has long since been disbanded. Scores of innocent Americans were caught up in the probe, destroying careers and reputations. Of particular interest were Hollywood actors, writers and producers who sympathized with communist goals.
The politician behind the investigation was Republican Sen. Joseph McCarty, who relished in displaying phony documents to make spurious claims against witnesses testifying before his Senate committee. When saner members of the GOP party such as President Dwight D. Eisenhower began to question McCarty’s tactics and smears, he finally was censored by the Senate.
Ironically, 70 years later, some conservative commentators like Laura Ingraham are trying to re-habilitate McCarty’s reputation. They’re counting on a younger generation of conservatives to swallow more hooey like Trump’s big lie that the election was stolen from him.
Fortunately, most Americans can spot this nonsense and call it for what it is — B.S.