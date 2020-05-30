Foster: Firing the government watchdogs

Donald Trump’s failure to heed early warnings about COVID-19 is a lot worse than an emperor without clothes. Months into the coronavirus pandemic, the president still lacks a cohesive plan to provide necessary medical supplies and national testing to battle America’s deadliest disease since the Spanish flu a century ago.
The full extent of the Trump administration’s “chaotic disaster,” as voiced by former President Obama, came in testimony before congress by Dr. Rick Bright, who said the nation could face “the darkest winter in modern history” if the coronavirus rebounds.
Bright’s testimony came a month after he was replaced as head of the Health and Human Services biodefense agency, an action he alleges was retaliation by the Trump administration. Bright issued a warning about the use of hydroxychoroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, which Trump had hyped as a possible cure.
Trump said he took the drugs for about two weeks after being exposed to two White House staffers who tested positive for COVID-19. Let’s hope his “in your face” response doesn’t prove harmful because taking the drug isn’t recommended outside of a hospital or in clinical trials.
Bright said when he noted that studies showed the drug was harmful to heart health, he was marginalized at department meetings. After he was reassigned to another department, he filed a whistleblower lawsuit that is pending before the department’s inspector general.
Trump probably won’t worry about the whistleblower suit gaining traction, because he fired HHS Inspector General Christi Grimm on May 1. She was replaced by a Trump loyalist and assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Weida.
Grimm’s misdeed was to issue a report in April finding “severe shortages” of coronavirus testing kits, delays in results and “widespread shortages” of equipment like masks.
Ironically, two days after Bright gave his testimony to a House committee, Trump fired another inspector general, this one from the State Department. It was the third such firing in six weeks done on a late Friday to hide the news from public scrutiny over the weekend.
Steve Linick was removed for actions that obviously alienated Trump. In August, 2019, Linick alleged that leaders in the State Department had mistreated and harassed staffers accused of disloyalty to Trump. There is no bigger sin in Trump’s White House than being accused of disloyalty.
Trump also was irked by Linick, who gave the House’s impeachment inquiry into Trump documents detailing Ukraine disinformation. As I previously reported, Russia began a whisper campaign claiming Ukraine was behind the interferences in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. U.S. intelligence agencies discredited those reports, but Trump continues to believe them.
Linick’s dismissal isn’t going down quietly in Congress, where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will likely be called to answer charges that he used department staffers to run personal errands for Pompeo and his wife.
On Friday, April 3, the intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkison was removed for forwarding a whistleblower’s complaint to Congress over Trump’s attempt to extort the president of the Ukraine. Trump wanted dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for releasing military aid authorized by congress.
The complaint was overwhelmingly confirmed by witnesses in hearings leading to Trump’s impeachment. Atkison later stated that he was targeted for doing his job appropriately.
On April 7, acting Defense Department Inspector General Glen Fine was removed not for any specific action he committed, but for something Trump was fearful would happen. Fine was set to oversee the handling of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package enacted by Congress, something Trump was determined to oversee.
Long-time observers of the Washington scene said the public shouldn’t be surprised by the president’s high-handed personnel actions. After his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial, he feels he has free rein to dispose of perceived enemies in the government.
Trump’s message is clear: Toe the line and show loyalty or you’ll be dumped.
A side note to Robert Bauman: “Dear Leader” is the term used in North Korea for Kim Jung Un and his father and grandfather who were dictators in that country before him. It has nothing to do with Canada, but you’ve obviously swallowed Trump’s campaign ploy to blame China for all our nation’s ills. Just remember Trump started the trade war with China by imposing heavy tariffs on imported goods that U.S. customers have to pay.