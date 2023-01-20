Foster: Get truthful about immigration policy

After my last column on Donald Trump’s legal travails, I thought the local MAGA crowd would heckle my observation that Trump is in for a rough 2023. But then I realized that praise for him is diminished by all the investigations into his pre- and post-election criminal activities.
Instead, Don Peck is reciting that old canard that Democrats want undocumented immigrants to come into the U.S. so they can get lots of free benefits and vote to keep the Democrats in power.
Here’s part of his letter in the Jan. 7-8 edition of the News-Journal:
“Democrats assume these millions of illegal immigrants who receive all kinds of freebies will be so grateful that they will vote for Democrats forever.”
Just one quick question, Don. How are illegal immigrants going to vote? Are you assuming they’ll vote illegally because they’re not U.S. citizens and therefore not entitled to vote? Or do you suppose they were born in the U.S. or miraculously became naturalized?
Get real, and while you’re at it, get truthful about current immigration policy.
Title 42 is still in effect and requires immigrants to remain in Mexico until a hearing is scheduled on their petitions for asylum. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case on Title 42 later this year.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration is adopting a new policy for immigrants coming from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela due to war or political oppression. Some 30,000 will be allowed into the U.S. each month under strict procedures.
First, they must apply in their home country — including through telephone apps — before traveling to the U.S. They must have a sponsor in the U.S. such as friends or family, undergo a background check and, if approved, they must travel to the U.S. by airplane. Anyone showing up at the U.S. border from these countries without following procedures will be expelled.
No doubt the requirement to have a U.S. sponsor should allay Peck’s fear that these immigrants will be a burden to the taxpayers. However, they may qualify for benefits just like the immigrants coming from Ukraine or Afghanistan to escape war and oppression.
In the long run, they should become a net benefit to America as they gain training and language skills to fill the millions of job openings in this country. Big business and chambers of commerce understand the dynamics of gainful employment to help the economy grow.
Both major parties agree that serious changes to immigration laws must come from Congress. The last time immigration law was reformed was during the Reagan administration. For nearly 40 years, Congress hasn’t acted on the issue because of dysfunction between the parties. If you’re not happy with the status of things, call your newly-elected U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran and urge him to push for a resolution.
On the subject of Congress, Peck commented that Democrats “are willing to do whatever it takes to win elections even if it drastically changes America as long as it keeps the Democrats in power.”
I really can’t believe he wrote that with a straight face after all the revelations about Trump and his minions blocking the peaceful transfer of power two years ago. Many inconceivable ideas were floated to keep Trump in the White House from calling out federal troops to seize voting machines, to submitting fake slates of electors and other schemes to shred the Constitution. Those were Republicans behind every one of those crackpot efforts.
The truth be told, Republicans have won the popular vote for president only once since 1988. Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary by about 2.9 million in 2016 and by 8 million to Biden in 2020.
Republicans barely won control of the House of Representatives this year only by relentless gerrymandering after the Supreme Court gutted the 1965 Voting Rights Act.. Let’s see what happens in 2024.