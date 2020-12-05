Foster: Impeding the transition of power

After weeks of fussing and fuming over losing the Nov. 3 election, Donald Trump has finally relented for President-elect Joe Biden to start the transfer of power.
True to form, however, Trump didn’t concede and continues to spread more lies in emails to raise money to pay off his campaign debts.
Trump’s legal team had filed some 36 lawsuits challenging the election and lost all but one of them over a minor spacing issue for his poll watchers in Pennsylvania.
But the end became obvious when Michigan recently certified the state’s election results. Other states that Biden won are following with their certifications.
In Wisconsin, Trump paid about $3 million for a recount in two of the state’s most populous counties.
But instead of Trump gaining votes, Biden ended up garnering 132 more votes in Milwaukee County.
Trump wanted to appeal those legal decisions to the GOP-laden Supreme Court, but his lawsuits offered no proof of voting fraud and were legally defective.
One judge said the lawsuit he was examining was “stitched together like Frankenstein’s monster.” None of those lawsuits have come close to the high court, so far.
Never in the nation’s history has an outgoing administration hindered the new president from being prepared to hit the ground running on Jan. 20. And this is happening in the midst of the worst pandemic in a century.
In the two most contested races in recent history, where the Democratic candidates received more popular votes but lost the electoral vote, the outgoing Democratic administrations followed the traditional pattern of assisting the incoming president.
Even in 2000, when the Supreme Court halted vote recounts before Al Gore could catch up with George W. Bush, Gore said he deeply disagreed with the decision, but he would respect it.
He didn’t go bananas and call for big rallies and street demonstrations to express his anger. He took it on the chin and accepted it like a man.
Instead of an orderly transition of power, a hallmark of America’s democracy since 1796, what Trump is accomplishing is a hardening divide in the country.
As much as Biden wants to unify the country and promises to be the president of all the people, even for those who voted against him, his efforts will be in vain.
Trump’s stubbornness is having real-life effects on the nation, never mind the institutional damage he’s doing to the rule of democracy in the U.S. Will his mean-spirited behavior become the norm in future elections?
And what about America’s standing in the world? Trump is disdained by scores of foreign governments and leaders for unilaterally withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord and the Trans-Pacific Partnership to regulate free and fair trade in the pan-Pacific region.
Biden wants to re-establish these pacts including the Iranian nuclear deal to stop nuclear bomb production in that nation.
Since Trump killed that deal, there’s no telling how much more nuclear material is now available for weapons production.
Scores of foreign leaders have offered congratulations to Biden and Kamala Harris for their victory. These leaders want the U.S. to resume its leadership role in international affairs as the world’s only indispensable superpower. Trump has castigated our allies while heaping praise on despots like Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin.
Biden is sending a different message with the selection of experienced officials like John Kerry and Janet Yellen to his Cabinet.
Gone are the wealthy political neophytes like Betsy DeVos and Wilbur Ross who are clueless about government affairs and were appointed only because of their social ties to Trump.
My Christmas wish to the Biden team is to re-hire the scores of hard-working officials Trump has fired for not doing his bidding.
And at the top of that list is Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the Ukraine-born Army intelligence officer who testified at Trump’s impeachment hearing.
For telling the truth about Trump’s attempt to extort the Ukrainian president, Vindman was escorted from his job at the White House and forced into early retirement.
He should be recalled to duty and promoted to full colonel for his patriotic action.