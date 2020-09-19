Foster: Instigator in chief

With all the violence blasted daily across our television screens, many conservatives are trying to blame liberal leftists for inciting mayhem in our nation’s cities after the death of George Floyd. But the real instigator of much of this turmoil is none other than our dear leader, Donald Trump, according to ABC News.
The strongest and longest running protests are in Portland, Oregon, where Trump dispatched federal military-style storm troopers. They swooped into that city in unmarked vans with no identification on their uniforms and began wholesale violating the habeas corpus rights of many peaceful protesters.
The troops were sent in ostensibly to protect federal buildings, but it soon became open warfare with rubber bullets and tear gas used to drive away the throng of protesters who were lawfully assembled. Introducing federal goons into a volatile situation is like pouring gasoline on a fire.
After weeks of stalemate, the feds finally got the message they weren’t welcome in that city and the protesters were only growing stronger. When the feds promised to leave Portland, the city has calmed remarkably.
Meanwhile, Trump was preening in the White House with threats to send federal goons to Chicago and even that hotbed of dissent, Albuquerque, New Mexico. His new, tough law and order stance, a la Richard Nixon in 1968, is an obvious ploy to whip up support in the polls where he is trailing Joe Biden.
Trump has even praised the QAnon, a radical group known for advocating violence, just because the group praised him. If you’re not familiar with QAnon as apparently Trump isn’t, take a look at its profile.
And if you don’t believe Trump is to blame for this latest round of violence, you should also read a report written by Mike Levine for ABC News that explains how Trump’s tough talking incites a lot of feeble-minded hatred.
“Trump has repeatedly distanced himself from acts of violence in communities across America, dismissing critics who point to his rhetoric as a potential source of inspiration or comfort for anyone acting on even long-held beliefs of bigotry and hate,” Levine wrote.
But a nation-wide review conducted by ABC News has identified at least 54 criminal cases where Trump was invoked in direct connection with violent acts, threats of violence or allegations of assault.
“After a Latino gas station attendant in Gainesville, Florida, was suddenly punched in the head by a white man, the victim could be heard on a surveillance camera recounting the attackers own words. He said, ‘This is for Trump,’ ” Levin reported.
When police questioned a Washington state man about his threats to kill a local Syrian-born man, the suspect told police he wanted the victim to “get out of my country,” adding, “That’s why I like Trump.”
Closer to home, violence broke out at a recent rally in Tyler where a group of protesters applied for a permit at the county courthouse to call attention to the death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. The protest was organized by Hank Gilbert, Democratic candidate for Louie Gohmert’s seat in Congress.
A large group of counter-protesters, without a permit and carrying pro-Trump and pro-Gohmert signs, invaded the protest and soon a scuffle broke out. Gilbert’s campaign manager was sucker punched to the head, while his cell phone was lost or stolen in the scuffle.
Meanwhile, Tyler police on the scene allowed the situation to deteriorate without intervening. They have photos of two suspects involved in the violence and hopefully locals can identify the culprits.
Is Trump to blame for the violence? A lawyer defending one of the men arrested for community violence explained that Trump had become “the voice of a lost and ignored white, working class set of voters.”
During the 2016 campaign, Trump urged supporters to beat up anyone who shows up with a protest sign at his rallies. He even said he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue in New York and get away with it.
Levine contrasted Trump’s behavior with his two most recent predecessors: “ABC News could not find a single criminal case filed in federal or state court where an act of violence or threat was made in the name of President Barack Obama or President George W. Bush.”