Foster: It's getting bumpy on the campaign trail

Bette Davis’ famous movie line, “Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night,” may well apply to the 2020 presidential election campaign, which is shaping up to be one of the dirtiest in history. That can be laid directly at the feet of Donald Trump, who is desperately trying to turn the nation’s attention away from the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter.
Trump’s mouth is sparking outrage from Democrat opponents and Republican allies alike over his latest attempt to deflect the media spotlight. In the same week the pandemic toll reached 100,000 deaths in the U.S., the president was spouting a debunked theory that a popular media personality was responsible for the death of a former staffer.
Joe Scarborough, a former U.S. representative from Florida, now hosts a cable television show called “Morning Joe.” The Republican has been a consistent Trump critic and has decried his handling of the coronavirus as a failure.
Trump’s response was to rehash a nearly 20-year-old rumor — without a shred of evidence — that the aide was murdered and the case should be re-opened. Local authorities investigated the case at the time and ruled the death an accident. Here are the salient details.
In 2001, Lori Klausutis spent two years as a constituent services coordinator in Scarborough’s Fort Walton Beach office. One evening when her husband was out of town, Lori fainted as a result of a heart condition, hit her head and died as a result of the fall, according to medical examiners. Police said they found no evidence of foul play.
In 2005, Scarborough wrote a letter to the magazine Vanity Fair protesting its suggestion he had been caught up in a “crazy sex scandal cover-up.” Not only was Scarborough 800 miles away in Washington, D.C., on the day of the incident, he added:
1. He had met Lori no more than three times and he was never alone with her.
2. He didn’t leave Congress because of her death. He had announced his retirement from Congress in May 2001, months before she died.
The magazine apologized for “any emotional distress.”
Trump operatives apparently funneled information on the incident to the president as a way to offset Scarborough’s criticism of Trump. The Donald has unleashed a torrent of mean tweets aimed at smearing Scarborough, falling just below the level of libel.
“Did he get away with murder? Some people think so,” Trump tweeted.
Trump critics say his baseless claims were merely a diversion from the big news story of the day — 100,000 deaths and more than 1.7 million cases of coronavirus in the U.S. Others say Trump’s actions are disrespectful to the Klausutis family, reopening a deeply felt wound.
“This is ugly even by Trump’s standard,” one GOP source was quoted as saying.
Trump also has been taking potshots at Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. The president’s extortion of Ukraine’s president to find dirt on Biden in exchange for military aid led directly to his impeachment. With Trump absorbed with all things Russia, he fell victim to a whisper campaign that Ukraine held a computer server that would be harmful to Biden.
One area where Trump is treading lightly is the charge made by a former Biden staffer that she was sexually groped by the former vice president. Trump has been accused by scores of women of the same and several lawsuits are pending against him in relation to their complaints.
When Trump lacks facts to back up criticism against Biden and former President Barack Obama, he merely invents them. In recent weeks he has tweeted several times about what he says is the biggest scandal to ever hit the nation’s capital involving the previous administration. He never explains what the scandal is about or offers a shred of evidence of a crime.
It all fits a pattern to change the narrative from the pandemic and the resulting economic meltdown under his administration. Trump’s poll numbers are sliding, and that accounts for his urging to open the economy regardless of health concerns. He’s hoping for a big rebound in the second half of the year to secure his reelection. What he may get instead is a big rebound of the coronavirus that would sink his reelection bid.
Biden may do well to stay under the radar and give more room for Trump to hang himself. And if all else fails, Biden should following the same strategy Ronald Reagan used to unseat Jimmy Carter, by asking a simple question:
“Are you better off now than four years ago?”