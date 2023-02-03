Foster: Moran should avoid abyss of partisan politics

Many East Texans were happy to see Republican U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert retire after 18 years of antics to grab headlines while accomplishing very little as a legislator.
It’s estimated that he authored fewer than 10 bills into law, although he signed on as co-sponsor for many more.
I’ve been watching Louie’s successor, Nathaniel Moran, to gauge his temperament to serve in the House of Representatives. During his interviews on Channel 7 in Tyler, Moran comes across as calm and reasonable, declaring that he’s worked well with Democrats who served on the Smith County Commissioners Court.
So imagine my disappointment to read Moran making divisive statements less than a week after he was sworn into office. Quoted in the Panola Watchman, Moran said he would work with his Republican colleagues to stop the Biden administration and Democrat-controlled Senate “from pushing this country further in the wrong direction.”
Let’s take a quick look at the direction where America is headed. Here’s a list of some of President Biden’s accomplishments during 2022:
Signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law;
First major gun safety legislation in decades;
Historic job growth;
Historic low unemployment;
Signed Chips and Science Act into law;
Confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson;
Expanded NATO alliance;
Signed PACT Act into law for veterans;
Issued executive orders to safeguard access to reproductive health care;
Record enrollment in the Affordable Care Act;
Historic funding for Historic Black Colleges and Universities;
Reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act
Signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law.
I’m hoping some of Moran’s rhetoric is aimed to placate the right-wing nuts in the GOP who delayed electing Kevin McCarthy as House speaker for 15 floor votes. A handful of these ultra-right representatives will have undue influence in the House thanks to groveling by McCarthy to become speaker.
Several upcoming issues will clarify how much damage they want to inflict on the national economy, but none bigger than raising the nation’s debt ceiling.
If Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz and that crew think they’ll have Biden over a barrel, they should think twice. A score or more of moderate Republicans are so disgusted by the right-wing tactics that they may join Democrats to win that vote.
Moran is intelligent, so let’s hope he doesn’t fall into the abyss of partisan politics. Here are the consequences as excerpted from the Jan. 9 issue of The Atlantic magazine:
“.. the Senate and the White House remain in the hands of Democrats. This fact could make the House GOP even more prone to performative nuttery. …The good news is that most of the U.S. government remains in the hands of functional adults. The bad news is that the House is headed down the rabbit hole to its own Wonderland where things will become ’curiouser and curiouser,’ and its members will have to placate their extremists by believing ‘six impossible things before breakfast’ every day.”
Mark Twain put it more succinctly: “Suppose you are an idiot, and suppose you were a member of Congress, but I repeat myself.”
Moran and his Republican colleagues need to prove they aren’t idiots.