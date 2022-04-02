Foster: More revealing Trump revelations

Recent revelations about Donald Trump’s criminal presidency seem to cool some of the ardor shown toward him. So I’m wondering if it’s having an impact on local Trump boosters who won’t admit he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.
That has been my litmus question to Trump supporters. If you still believe he was cheated out of a second term, then you’ve swallowed the biggest whopper spun in American election history. Fortunately, some clearer heads, including Republican Sen. Mitchell McConnell, publicly stated Trump lost, but all that did was generate more hate for anyone who doesn’t kneel to Trump’s ambition.
The best example is Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, one of the more conservative men to serve in office. He was so powerful as George W. Bush’s veep that he was the subject of a running joke in Washington: Cheney awoke from a heart procedure on the operating table and asked the doctor, “Am I still president?”
W. was beholden to Cheney and many other staffers who served under his father, but W. later asserted his authority by not fully pardoning Cheney’s aide, Scooter Libby, who was convicted in the Valerie Plame affair.
But I digress. Liz Cheney was one of a handful of Republican members of the House who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Since then, Trump has declared war against those representatives and the seven GOP senators who voted to convict him.
He has endorsed some feeble candidates and spent mightily trying to unseat these folks. Cheney is one of his top targets because she was appointed vice chair of the House committee investigating the assault on the Capitol. She and the only other Republican member of that committee, Adam Kinzinger, have endured withering insults from Trump.
I mention Dick Cheney because he accompanied his daughter to the House floor for a hearing designed to rebuke her. Whatever opinion you have about the man as a politician, I’ll praise him as a loyal father and the only Republican to attend on her behalf.
Afterward, he was asked by a reporter about the status of the GOP, and he replied it wasn’t the party that he had known. That’s why the Bush family and many moderate Republicans publicly stated they didn’t vote for Trump.
Meanwhile, the House committee is about to take their hearings public, and that should make for some juicy news. Scores of witnesses are under subpoena to appear, although a handful of Trump confidantes like Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon are resisting and face contempt of Congress charges.
Lesser figures might not have that kind of leverage with Trump to escape fines and jail time, so their testimony should be illuminating about the plans to subvert the electoral vote. Trump was even considering a scheme for the military to confiscate all the election machines in the nation and conduct an audit that would have delayed the election results well into 2021. That’s how desperate he was to retain office.
New revelations also are coming out in books by reporters and former White House aides. Perhaps the most damaging is the way Trump withheld and destroyed administration papers that belong in the National Archives.
When Trump vacated the White House, he carried off at least 15 boxes of documents to Mar-a-Lago. The National Archives tried for a year to have these papers returned, but Trump only did so when the archives’ lawyer threatened to take the matter to the Justice Department.
Not only are classified materials missing, some of the documents were torn and clumsily taped together. Others were shredded into confetti. Some may never be recovered because a plumber reportedly found wadded up papers flushed down Trump’s toilet in the White House residence.
Folks, you just can’t make this stuff up.
The House public hearings, however, may be the least of Trump’s problems. Should the Justice Department pursue the case brought by the National Archives, a provision in the law governing the ownership and use of presidential papers has a specific remedy. Anyone convicted of breaking that law would be barred from holding future public office.
Trump’s hope for running in 2024 also would be flushed down the toilet.