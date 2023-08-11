Foster: Nation's economy proves resilient post-COVID

With inflation running about 9% last summer and supply chain issues creating product shortages, a lot of folks were predicting a recession that would spell trouble for Joe Biden’s re-election chances. But economists are singing a different tune in recent months.
The country has weathered the COVID pandemic that killed more than a million Americans and shattered family life for millions more. The silver lining now that the pandemic has officially been declared over is that the nation’s economy has once again proved the resiliency of the free enterprise system.
Month after month, economists are scratching their heads trying to figure out why new employment numbers keep climbing beyond their expectations. The simple answer is that so much consumer demand and energy was pent up during the COVID shutdown that people are eager to resume pre-pandemic life of travel, dining out, going to movies, shopping and just enjoying life.
Unemployment that reached 10% during the pandemic now stands at 3.%, well below the target rate of full employment at 5%. Millions of jobs remain unfilled as employers scramble to keep up with increasing wage demands fueled by inflation.
Even Wall Street has rebounded about 20% since last fall as more companies post record profits. Workers are wanting a fair share of those profits as demonstrated by the strike demands in Hollywood, transportation, airline and delivery industries. Normalcy seems to be returning to American life, but the war in Ukraine and war-mongering by China and Russia could derail national confidence.
America, however, has an underlying strength that also has rebounded since the pandemic .
A manufacturing boom under President Joe Biden is evident since the beginning of 2022 according to Rick Newman, senior columnist for Yahoo Finance. Construction spending on new factories has more than doubled from the annualized rate of $91 billion January 2022 to $189 billion in April 2023, the biggest jump since 2002.
In April, factory construction accounted for 9.9% of all construction, the highest portion in Census Bureau records going back to 1993. From 2010 through 2022, factory construction averaged just 5.7% of the total.
U.S. manufacturing employment peaked in 1979, then began a long decline. By 2010, it became apparent that lost manufacturing jobs were not being replaced by comparable service sector jobs.
In 2016, Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to revive America’s manufacturing sector. But the main thrust was to impose tariffs on imports, mainly from China, and that only added to the cost of imported goods. Many importers just shifted their purchases to countries without import tariffs so the expected manufacturing boom never materialized.
After Biden took office in 2021, a Democratic-controlled Congress enacted three separate laws to provide more than $1 trillion in federal spending, tax breaks and other incentives. The objective was to build more important products in the U.S. and to reduce reliance on importers, mainly China.
The Reshoring Initiative, which tracks the relocation of manufacturing from overseas sites to domestic ones, said companies have announced 406,000 new manufacturing jobs for domestic sites for 2023, the most by far since 2010. That’s four times the number of reshoring jobs announced in 2019, the last year before COVID.