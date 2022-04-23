Foster: New law's effect on mail-in ballots no surprise

Weeks after the March 1 primary, information compiled on the number of rejected mail-in ballots confirm what most experts predicted — a massive number of Texans lost their chance to cast votes.
With one in eight mail-in ballots rejected, National Public Radio is calling Texas’ election law “Jim Crow 2.0” for stringent identification requirements that confuse elderly and minority voters.
Based on a survey conducted by the Washington Post, an estimated 13 percent of all mail-in ballots were rejected. The newspaper collected data from 187 of the 254 counties accounting for about 85 percent of all ballots cast.
In comparison, the rate of rejected mail-in ballots in the last three general elections ranged from .8 percent to 1.4 percent. This means the rejection rate for the 2022 primary was more than 10 times the rate in those general elections. And the Texas 2022 primary rejection rate may be deceptively low.
The Post survey also revealed some interesting comparisons. The rejection rate in two of the state’s most populated counties was 19 percent in Harris County (Houston) and 22 percent in Bexar (San Antonio). Both of these counties are heavily Democratic, but Dallas County also is a Democratic stronghold, and its rejection rate was only 6.5 percent.
Could it be voter education and outreach efforts to inform voters of changes in the law paid better dividends in Dallas County than elsewhere? The Post also found that the five counties with the largest percentage of Trump voters in 2020 had a rejection rate of 10 percent in the 2022 primary while the top five counties that went for Biden in 2020 had a 15.7 percent rejection rate.
Interestingly, Republican mail-in ballots in the March primary were rejected at a higher rate than Democrat mail-in votes, 20.4 percent versus 17.7 percent. However, one in eight Democrat votes were by mail-in ballots compared to one in 19 Republicans voting by mail.
In the final analysis, some Republicans were hurt by the changes in the new law, but a far greater percentage of Democratic voters were kept from casting a ballot. Wasn’t that the intent of the Republican-dominated legislature to keep more Texans who identify with the Democratic Party from exercising their constitutional right to vote?
What to do about the problem? The Secretary of State Office, which oversees elections, said the majority of the problems stem from voters forgetting to include the ID information on the carrier envelope. The department is looking at a design fix to make sure that section is highlighted in some way and to promote more voter education through advertising campaigns.
I’m just curious what the state Legislature will do to fix the problem before the November general election. I especially want to hear from East Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes, who played a major role in passing the law.
In a different vein, I’d like to thank Tom Owens for another insightful letter explaining the tiny percentage of oil imported from Russia that President Biden stopped recently. Too bad Bryan King wasn’t aware of the facts before writing his ranting letter on March 16.
King makes a laundry list of perceived problems during the first 14 months of Biden’s administration and asks if we are better off than we were two years ago. My answer is definitely yes!
Two years ago, COVID-19 shut down many American’s businesses, schools and normal life. The stock market dropped 30 percent, unemployment soared to above 10 percent and millions of workers had to depend on unemployment and stimulus money to pay bills.
Here’s how it affected my life. I was commander of local VFW Post 5620 during this two-year period. The state closed the post’s canteen, thus cutting off our only source of income to pay utility and insurance bills that kept coming in. Thankfully, we applied for and received two Payroll Protection loans to keep us afloat. The post was closed for seven of the next 12 months, but our members continued monthly meetings by gathering in the parking lot in front of our building.
Bi-partisan support in Congress enacted legislation to pump money into the economy trying to avert a catastrophic depression. Yes, some of the unemployment payments were overly generous and slowed re-hiring. But the stimulus worked. Unemployment is now 3.6 percent, and millions of jobs are listed for people who want to work .
Given time, the Federal Reserve will tame inflation and supply issues will be solved.
So, yes, I’ll take “sleepy” Joe as an honest broker over the worst president in American history who held a dagger at the throat of our democracy, all for his vanity. Lock him up!