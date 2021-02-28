Foster: No, Trump trial was no 'charade'

Editor’s note: This is the second of two columns in response to a commentary on the recent impeachment trial of Donald Trump. The first part was published Saturday.
Johnny James’ recent commentary on what he called the “charade” of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial (Feb. 13 Saturday Forum and Feb. 14 opinion page) was fast and loose on several constitutional points that I would love a legal scholar to offer an opinion. Are there any takers?
James blathers on about the Bill of Attainder Clause and claims that Trump’s impeachment was not for valid reasons, which are for “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
As Sen. Mitt Romney noted, “Yes, I believe what is being alleged and what we saw is incitement to insurrection (and) is an impeachable offense. If not, what is?” Trump’s attempt to subvert the electoral process also could be interpreted as impeachable by some observers, but the House just settled on one article.
James also mischaracterized the grounds for Trump’s first impeachment, calling it a “policy disagreement with the president over the extent to which we should withhold aid to Ukraine in exchange for anti-corruption efforts.”
That’s a load of hooey. Trump flat out asked for help on finding dirt on Joe Biden’s family as a condition for releasing nearly $400 million in military aid that was appropriated by Congress to an ally fighting Russian insurgents. The act of withholding aid to an ally is an impeachable act in itself for violating his oath to faithfully execute laws of the United States. And by asking for help to smear a potential political rival is bribery, pure and simple.
Romney was the only Republican senator having the courage to vote for conviction in the first impeachment trial. But Trump quickly ruined the careers of several high level government officials who told the truth in the impeachment hearings. Remember what former FBI Director James Comey said about his conversation with Trump before he was fired — Trump wanted loyalty, not honesty.
Finally, James is quick to condemn Democrats for giving Trump another black mark on his record as the worst president in American history — a second impeachment. He must have forgotten the “snap” decision for Republicans to impeach Bill Clinton for lying about his dalliance with a White House intern.
Republicans were in control of Congress in the late 1990s when this issue was made public. There was not treason, bribery, high crimes or misdemeanors involved in that impeachment.
When then House Speaker Newt Gingrich was asked why Clinton was impeached, he had a simple answer: “Because we could.”
Trump should be glad lying isn’t an impeachable act. The Washington Post has counted more than 36,000 lies and misstatements in Trump’s four years in the White House. And how so many folks continue to stand up for — and now many face prosecution for insurrection and defiling the Capitol — is far beyond sanity.
What’s important not to forget in all the political theater behind Trump’s impeachment is the simplicity and majesty of one of the most important documents ever devised by the human mind — the U.S. Constitution.
Yes, it has flaws for allowing slavery to continue and making compromises owning to the realities of the day. America was hampered by a weak Articles of Confederation that created the necessity for a strong federal government to keep order among the various states and peace in the international community.
I can’t but help think about the chairman of the Constitutional Convention, our first president, George Washington, the man who could not tell a lie, according to folklore.
America will survive Donald Trump, but he’ll forever be a warning to beware of wannabe dictators who are only interested in their personal welfare, not the public welfare.