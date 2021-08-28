Foster: Not all stories have happy endings

I’m pleased to see Jim Ross Lightfoot writing again for the News-Journal. I’d like to call Jim a friend since we’ve corresponded for several years, but we’ve only met once, for coffee one morning before the COVID outbreak.
Jim has a world of experience and has been successful in many endeavors including serving 12 years as a congressman from Iowa. And his column about being adopted by a “wonderful farm family” in Iowa after his birth mother gave him up is deeply touching.
It’s quite a coincidence that his column appeared the same week that Major League Baseball was played on the “Field of Dreams” near Dyersville, Iowa. Kevin Costner, star of the 1989 movie, made an appearance at the field created in the middle of acres of cornstalks. The movie’s theme is heavily nostalgic and has a fanciful ending with old-time ball players reconnecting on the field.
The movie’s “feel good” script would be an appropriate metaphor for Jim’s successful life. Oh, if it were only so for all pregnant women and girls, some as young as 13, faced with life-altering decisions to end their pregnancies.
Jim’s family history stands in deep contrast with stories of women in abusive relationships or victims of rape or incest. Jim’s mother made the intelligent decision to go to a home for unwed mother at age 19. Many pregnant women don’t have that luxury. Some fear for their lives or are killed for trying to get away from the male partners.
I won’t call them fathers because many are nothing more than sperm donors who want no part in a baby’s life. I re-read Jim’s column several times and never saw a word about the male side of the equation. He mentions meeting his birth mother, but nothing about his biological father or anybody else’s father.
Most dads are stand-up men who work hard to love and support their kids. But real life happens, and many families don’t have happy stories like in the movies. Look at the ever-expanding number of kids in foster care or child protective services. In Texas, the system is so broken the courts have stepped in to order massive changes and more spending to bring better services to these children.
Do you really want me to go into the brutal stories of child abuse? Hardly a week goes by without the news of a youngster being murdered by parents or step-parents. In Texas, there’s a particularly gruesome case of a murdered child kept in a suitcase hidden in a motel room for a month before the crime was discovered.
Yeah, I didn’t think many people have a stomach for the darker side of human nature. And don’t forget child molestation, not just by family members, but by trusted community members such as Scout leaders and church officials. The Boys Scouts of America and dozens of Catholic dioceses are filing for bankruptcy as the sins from past decades come to light.
These two organizations are not the only ones facing major class-action suits by victims. I pray this doesn’t affect any of our local readers.
Jim, what I’m asking is for some compassion for women and girls caught in horrible circumstances. I’m not talking about a woman regretting an unprotected sex act. There’s morning-after pills and Plan B for handling unwanted pregnancies in a non-surgical solution.
I’m referring to women and girls without economic resources and family support to help them made an intelligent decision whether to keep a baby, put the baby up for adoption or, for whatever reason, end the pregnancy.
Sometimes a pregnancy puts a woman’s life at risk, or fatal defects are detected. There may be a valid reason for terminating a pregnancy, and seldom is that decision is made lightly. It must be the woman’s decision in consultation with her doctor and family. No one else, particularly scheming politicians, should have a say in making that decision.
For nearly 50 years since Roe v. Wade was decided, legislatures in many states have chipped away at freedom of choice. Guess what percentage of these lawmakers are men? About 90 percent would be my guess.
I’ve heard it said that if men could become pregnant, abortion would not only be legal, it would be a sacrament.