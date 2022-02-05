Foster: On election integrity, freedom of religion

Two letters published in the News-Journal last month must have been prompted by a full moon to elicit such howling about the evils of the Democratic Party. Somebody needs to send the definition of lunacy to Al McBride and Allan Franklin.
Both writers express fears of “leftist” or “socialist” policies, but McBride offer the best example of illogical thinking on election integrity. He claims that Democrats favor illegals voting for “Democrats with paper ballots and no real verification of votes?” Huh?
First off, no one favors non-citizens voting. That’s just a canard pushed by ignorance. But paper ballots are perhaps the securest form of voting because you have the actual ballot to recount if one is necessary. I worry a lot more about electronic voting machines that could be hacked by foreign or domestic criminals to change the election results.
Having said that, voter fraud in rare, even though several guilty pleas were entered recently in the on-going case in Gregg County of vote “harvesting” in a commissioner’s race. That practice is now restricted in one of the election law changes enacted by the Texas Legislature last year.
Here’s what the website of the Secretary of State says about this topic: “There is no evidence of any voter or voter registration system in Texas were compromised before the 2016 Election or in any subsequent election.”
What the real crime is for Donald Trump and his minions to cast doubts on the election system after he lost the 2020 vote. His lawyers sued nearly 60 times from local courts all the way to Supreme Court to get President Joe Biden’s election overturned. The results — not one case was ruled in his favor.
The courts are now sanctioning some of these lawyers for their spurious efforts to overturn the election. Their only result was to have a majority of Republican voters believe the election was stolen from Trump. A recent poll of GOP voters found that about 20 percent think he still will be re-installed as president. You can’t fix stupid.
What Trump was successful in doing is to cause 17 GOP-led state legislatures to pass more stringent voter laws demanding more IDs and less opportunity to early vote. All of this is designed to keep minority voters from the polls because Republicans believe these voters favor Democratic candidates.
In an age when people decry the lower percentage of voter turnout, just how are these new laws going to increase the turnout? They won’t. Congress has been trying to enact a new voting rights bill to re-instate some of the regulations stripped away by the Supreme Court. But this effort stalled last month when senators refused to limit filibusters.
So let’s turn our attention to Franklin’s oracle about how the “Democratic Party is becoming more like a Socialist Party, maybe a Communist Party.” Really? Somebody needs to clue him in that the “Red Scare” fell out of fashion in the 1960s.
Franklin falls back on Bible-thumping and promulgates “Christianity and the Second Amendment.” He really should look at the First Amendment about the freedom of religion. Do you know the U.S. Constitution makes no reference to God at all, unlike the soaring prose of the Declaration of Independence? It uses the formula “In the year of our Lord” in Article VII but nothing about God-given rights.
The Constitution is a political document created to enumerate the powers of federal and state governments. Our Founders firmly believed in the separation of church and state. Even though the U.S. is largely a Christian nation, our nation is a melting pot of people of many races, creeds and religions that have equal standing under the law.
Let’s talk about one important religious minority, Jews, who played an important part in financing the American Revolution.
In 1790, President George Washington wrote to the Touro Synagogue in Rhode Island about the religious freedoms embodied in the Constitution. He affirmed that bigotry would have no place in the new nation and that Jews would not be a tolerated minority but would “possess alike liberty of conscience and immunities of citizenship.”
The beauty of the Constitution is that it’s designed to expand and make changes as the growing nation adapts to modern times. I suspect these two letter writers would be more comfortable living in the early 20th century before minorities and women had the right to vote and make policies for everyday governance.